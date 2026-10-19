Maple Bear Acquires Pretty River Academy, Expanding Global Access To Quality Education

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, Oct. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Maple Bear, a global education network operating in 38 countries and part of Seb Education, a global education ecosystem with more than 60 years of experience in education, today announced it has acquired Pretty River Academy, a trusted provider of education from early childhood through Grade 8.

The acquisition combines Maple Bear's international network, resources, and proven educational expertise with Pretty River Academy's strong local presence and reputation for quality education in Collingwood, Ontario.

Under the terms of the agreement, Maple Bear has acquired the assets of Pretty River Academy, there will be no change in the day-to-day operations of the school.

As part of Seb Education, Maple Bear is connected to a broader global education ecosystem that brings together schools, educators, and learning communities across different countries and educational contexts. This connection expands opportunities for knowledge exchange, professional development, and international learning experiences while respecting the identity and local context of each school. The definitive agreement was signed on October 2, 2026.

“Joining the Maple Bear as their Flagship School gives us the opportunity to build on what makes Pretty River Academy special, our people, our relationships and the way we know our learners, while opening new possibilities for our children and educators to learn, connect and grow within a global community.” - Cheryl Proctor, Head of School.

"At Maple Bear, we believe that strong schools are built on strong communities. Pretty River Academy has created an environment where students are known, supported, and inspired to achieve their best. We are proud to welcome them into the Maple Bear family and look forward to working together to preserve what families value most about the school while opening doors to new educational opportunities through our global network."- Jose Henrique Melo, Chief Executive Officer, Maple Bear Global.

What This Means

There are no planned changes to staffing, pricing, or curriculum, as a result of this acquisition. The school will continue to operate under its leadership, maintaining the same standards of quality that families and staff know today. Over time, students and educators will gain access to Maple Bear's global network of resources, professional development, and educational programs spanning early childhood through Grade 12.

The school will preserve its identity while expanding opportunities for students and broadening its academic offerings to include high school. The company will also invest in personalized learning and its continued development as an international school.

The acquisition reflects both organizations' shared commitment to expanding access to high-quality, globally benchmarked education in Canada, and positions the school for continued growth as part of the Maple Bear network over the next few years.

Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

About Pretty River Academy

Pretty River Academy (PRA) is a premier independent, co-educational day school located in Collingwood, Ontario, serving students from Pre-K through Grade 8. Founded on a commitment to academic excellence, individual growth, and community values, PRA provides a supportive and dynamic learning environment for families across the Southern Georgian Bay region, including Collingwood, The Blue Mountains, and Meaford. Through small class sizes, dedicated faculty, and an enriched curriculum, Pretty River Academy empowers students to think critically, act compassionately, and achieve their full potential.

About Seb Education

Seb Education is a global education ecosystem with more than 60 years of experience in education, bringing together more than 500 schools and 78,000 students across approximately 40 countries. Its portfolio includes leading education brands and schools connected by a shared commitment to academic excellence, international perspectives, and innovation with responsibility.

About Maple Bear Global Schools

Founded in 2004, Maple Bear Global Schools is a world leader in bilingual education, offering high-quality programming from early childhood through high school. The network operates more than 500 schools in over 35 countries across five continents. A Maple Bear education is based on Canadian pedagogy, consistently ranked in the global top 10 by PISA, and is delivered in safe, stimulating, multicultural learning environments grounded in student-centred methodology.

Kethie Pirtskhalava

Director of Marketing and Growth

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