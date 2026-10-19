Reconafrica Announces Initiation Of Horizontal Drilling At KW1X - Flow Test Results Expected Prior To Year-End

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CALGARY, Alberta, Oct. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. (the“Company”,“ReconAfrica”) (TSXV: RECO) (OTCQX: RECAF) (Frankfurt: 0XD) (NSX: REC), along with its partners BW Energy (20% working interest) and the National Petroleum Corporation of Namibia (10% carried working interest), are pleased to announce the resumption of drilling at Kavango West 1X (“KW1X”) ahead of final open hole horizontal flow testing.

KW1X Horizontal Drilling Has Commenced

The Partnership has received all required permit approvals to resume horizontal drilling and flow testing activities at KW1X. New permit approvals include the Environmental Clearance Certificate and the horizontal drilling permit amendment. Following the receipt of these final regulatory approvals, the whipstock has been set and sidetrack drilling at KW1X has commenced.

Production casing was removed to a vertical depth of 2,289 metres where the open-hole whipstock has been set in place. Drilling of the sidetrack has commenced and is scheduled to take approximately one month. The sidetrack well design targets a horizontal wellbore of up to 1,000 metres in the upper zone of the Huttenberg formation to optimally intersect the natural fractures across the Kavango structure. The horizontal well bore could potentially transect thousands of vertical, or near vertical, natural fractures. The well will be completed“open hole”, without casing or cement, to maximize the flow rate from the natural fracture system.

Flow testing will occur immediately following the well completion and will be tested after the wellbore has been swabbed to remove all drilling muds and cuttings but prior to an acid wash. Flow testing is intended to establish sustained flow rates, reservoir pressure response and the liquid yield and composition in the production flow stream. Additional fluid and gas samples will be collected for laboratory analysis. Testing could take up to one month with flow test results expected to be disclosed prior to year-end.

About ReconAfrica

ReconAfrica is a Canadian oil and gas company engaged in the exploration of the Damara Fold Belt and Kavango Rift Basin in the Kalahari Desert of northeastern Namibia, southeastern Angola and northwestern Botswana, where the Company holds petroleum licences and access to ~13 million contiguous acres. The Company also operates the Ngulu block in the shallow waters offshore central Gabon covering 1,214 Km2 (equivalent to 54 Gulf of Mexico blocks) which is strategically located near producing oil fields and infrastructure. The Ngulu block includes the Loba oil field discovery and a large inventory of high impact prospects in the pre-salt and post-salt plays. In all aspects of its operations, ReconAfrica is committed to minimal disturbance of habitat in line with international standards and implementing environmental and social best practices in its project areas.

For further information contact:

Brian Reinsborough, President & Chief Executive Officer

Mark Friesen, Vice President, Investor Relations & Capital Markets

IR Inquiries Email: ...

Media Inquiries Email: ...

Tel: +1-877-631-1160

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking information under applicable Canadian, United States and other applicable securities laws, rules and regulations, including, without limitation, statements with respect to progress of the KW1X well test, well results including any shows and/or indications of hydrocarbons, timing of well tests, duration and completion of the horizontal well test, the ability to source adequately materials needed for the well test in a timely manner, results from production testing, net pay and net reservoir calculations, extent of natural fractures, success case scenarios, side track operations, if any, well capability, composition of hydrocarbons, timing and results of compositional analysis, the extent of horizontal lateral drilling, timing of permits, further appraisal activities, efficiency and economics and the Company's commitment to minimal disturbance of habitat, in line with best international standards and its implementation of environmental and social best practices in its project areas. These statements relate to future events or future performance. The use of any of the words "could", "intend", "expect", "believe", "will", "projected", "estimated" and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on ReconAfrica's current belief or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as the Company's actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of the factors discussed in the "Risk Factors" section in the Company's annual information form (“AIF”) dated April 14, 2026, for the financial period ended December 31, 2025, available under the Company's profile at . Actual future results may differ materially. Various assumptions or factors are typically applied in drawing conclusions or making the forecasts or projections set out in forward-looking information. Those assumptions and factors are based on information currently available to ReconAfrica. The forward-looking information contained in this release is made as of the date hereof and ReconAfrica undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. Because of the risks, uncertainties and assumptions contained herein, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The foregoing statements expressly qualify any forward-looking information contained herein.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.