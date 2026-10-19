SCOKC Upgrades Its 10×32 And 12×32 Monoculars And Introduces A New 8×32 Model For Outdoor Exploration

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Refined geometric distortion control, nitrogen-filled IPX7-rated protection and three magnification choices at accessible prices

NEW YORK, Oct. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SCOKC, an outdoor optics brand, is highlighting optical refinements to its 10×32 and 12×32 monoculars and the introduction of a new 8×32 model. The expanded lineup offers outdoor enthusiasts a choice of magnifications for birdwatching, hiking, wildlife observation and travel.

Originally introduced approximately two years ago, the 10×32 and 12×32 models have been refined with an emphasis on controlling geometric distortion. SCOKC says the optical design is intended to reduce visible barrel and pincushion distortion, helping straight lines retain a more natural appearance across the viewing field.









SCOKC monocular in an outdoor viewing setting. Photo supplied by SCOKC.

Improved Optical Performance at an Accessible Price

SCOKC aims to make practical optical refinements available without a premium price. The brand emphasizes low visible geometric distortion rather than claiming that higher magnification alone produces a better viewing experience. Image sharpness and geometric distortion are distinct optical characteristics.









Example view photographed through a monocular. Camera alignment and processing may influence the captured image.

Watch the SCOKC outdoor viewing demonstration: View the YouTube video

Nitrogen-Filled Construction and IPX7 Waterproof Protection

According to SCOKC product specifications, the three monoculars feature nitrogen-filled construction and an IPX7-rated waterproof design. Nitrogen filling is intended to reduce internal fogging under appropriate conditions. IPX7 describes protection against temporary immersion under specified test conditions; an informal water-bucket demonstration should not be presented as proof of standardized testing.

Three Magnification Options for Outdoor Activities

SCOKC 8×32 - Everyday Outdoor Observation

The new 8×32 model offers 8x magnification and a 32 mm objective lens. Its lower magnification may be useful for handheld stability during birdwatching, hiking and travel.

SCOKC 10×32 - Versatile Viewing

The updated 10×32 provides 10x magnification with a 32 mm objective lens, balancing increased subject enlargement with a compact monocular format.

SCOKC 12×32 - Greater Magnification

The updated 12×32 provides 12x magnification for viewing distant subjects. As with other higher-magnification handheld optics, steadier support can improve the viewing experience.









SCOKC 12×32 monocular photographed beside a river. Photo supplied by SCOKC.









Outdoor scene captured through a monocular. Photo supplied by SCOKC.

A Focus on Practical Optical Value

The expanded lineup reflects SCOKC's focus on balancing optical performance, portability, durability and affordability. The three magnification options allow customers to select a model based on their outdoor observation preferences.

Product Availability

The SCOKC 8×32, 10×32 and 12×32 monoculars are offered through the brand's online sales channels, subject to regional availability. For a demonstration of the product in use, see the video linked above.

About SCOKC

SCOKC is an outdoor optics brand offering monocular telescopes, binoculars and related optical accessories for nature observation, travel and recreational outdoor activities.

Media Contact

Contact: cheng wentao

Email:...

Video: SCOKC on YouTube

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

