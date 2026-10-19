Nextiva Selects Intrado NG Nexustm To Advance NG9-1-1 Compliance Readiness

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Longstanding collaboration with Intrado expands to meet FCC-mandated requirements and reliable emergency communications at scale

LONGMONT, Colo., Oct. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intrado, a global leader in emergency communications technology, today announced that Nextiva, a leading AI-powered customer experience platform serving more than 100,000 businesses, has selected Intrado NG NexusTM to help meet Next Generation 9-1-1 (NG9-1-1) service requirements under the FCC's NG9-1-1 Transition Framework (FCC 24-78).

Under the FCC's NG9-1-1 Transition Framework, providers whose platforms enable outbound calling may be classified as Originating Service Providers and have specific obligations when a 9-1-1 Authority requests a transition to NG9-1-1. When a communication platform carries voice traffic that permits outside calling, the platform vendor is considered an Originating Service Provider (OSP) under the FCC's 9-1-1 rules, regardless of whether the platform was originally designed to interact with emergency services infrastructure. After receiving a valid request from a 9-1-1 Authority to deploy NG9-1-1, OSPs are required to deliver IP-formatted 9-1-1 traffic within a prescribed timeline -- six months for national providers, or twelve for non-nationwide providers.

“There are nearly 5,000 primary Public Safety Answering Points across the U.S. Tracking each one's status is an impractical operation for vendors like Nextiva that serve thousands of business customers,” said Brian Davenport, Chief Strategy Officer at Intrado.“A failed 9-1-1 call on a business communication platform is both a brand and a legal crisis. Subscribers expect 9-1-1 to work correctly when emergencies occur. So, failure doesn't just risk FCC enforcement, it's a customer retention risk and a public safety risk.”

NG Nexus is designed to help Nextiva manage NG9-1-1 service requests through:



Centralized PSAP tracking – NG Nexus gives Nextiva visibility into which PSAPs have issued service requests, and where each stands on the mandated timeline.

Managed technical transition – rather than building new NG9-1-1 routing infrastructure internally, Nextiva sends records and 9-1-1 traffic to Intrado, which manages the transition on Nextiva's behalf.

Documentation support – built-in reporting helps Nextiva document its NG9-1-1 readiness, reducing the manual work burden on its legal and operations teams. A stronger position with customers – backed by Intrado, a company with more than 45 years of 9-1-1 infrastructure experience, Nextiva can speak to its enterprise customers about its NG9-1-1 obligations and how the customers' emergency communications needs are being addressed.

“We've worked with Intrado for nearly two decades to support reliable 9-1-1 routing for our customers, and that history of trust gave us confidence as we prepared for NG9-1-1,” said Josh Lesavoy, Chief Information Officer at Nextiva.“NG Nexus gives us the specialized infrastructure and visibility to support this transition at scale while our teams remain focused on delivering greater value through the customer experience platform businesses rely on every day.”

Nextiva currently uses Intrado Virtual 9-1-1 (V9-1-1) to support emergency call routing. NG Nexus builds on that relationship and supports Nextiva's readiness for the transition to NG9-1-1. Intrado and Nextiva also plan to explore expanded support for Emergency Routing Service (ERS) and Text-to-9-1-1 as Nextiva continues to strengthen its emergency communications capabilities.

More information on Nextiva's success with Intrado NG Nexus can be found here: intrado.com/resources/case-study-nextiva.

About Intrado

Intrado helps save lives and protect communities anywhere in the world. As a leading global provider of trusted emergency response solutions, Intrado improves public safety outcomes by connecting help to those in need. The company blends legacy intelligence, modern technology, and passionately dedicated people to create end-to-end solutions that are innovative, resilient, intuitive, and insightful. For more information, visit .

About Nextiva

Nextiva is the AI-native operating system for all business conversations. It brings people and an AI workforce together across every channel, with shared memory and intelligence. One system that understands the business and helps run it.

Serving more than 100,000 businesses of every size, Nextiva is co-founded and led by CEO Tomas Gorny and headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona. Learn more at nextiva.com.

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