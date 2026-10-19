ORIC® Pharmaceuticals To Host Conference Call & Webcast To Review Enozertinib Data Being Presented At ESMO Congress 2026

Event to feature Dr. Joshua Sabari to discuss enozertinib clinical data and the potential of enozertinib to treat first-line NSCLC patients with EGFR atypical mutations

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. and SAN DIEGO, Oct. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: ORIC), a clinical stage oncology company focused on developing and commercializing treatments that address mechanisms of therapeutic resistance, today announced a conference call and webcast to review clinical data from the ongoing Phase 1b trial of enozertinib in first-line NSCLC patients with EGFR atypical mutations in conjunction with the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Congress 2026, taking place October 23-27, 2026, in Madrid, Spain.

The conference call and webcast will take place on Friday, October 23, 2026, at 8:00 am ET. ORIC leadership plans to have Dr. Joshua Sabari, Assistant Professor of Medicine at NYU Grossman School of Medicine, join the call to share his perspective on the enozertinib clinical data and the potential of enozertinib to treat first-line NSCLC patients with EGFR atypical mutations. To join the conference call via phone and participate in the live Q&A session, please pre-register online here to receive a telephone number and unique passcode required to enter the call. The live webcast and an audio archive of the conference call will be available through the investor section of ORIC's website at The webcast will be available for replay for 90 days following the presentation.

Full abstracts of the three poster presentations are available for public viewing via the ESMO Congress website, here. Posters will be available for public viewing via the ESMO Congress website on October 23, 2026.

Poster presentation details: