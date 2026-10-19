ORIC® Pharmaceuticals To Host Conference Call & Webcast To Review Enozertinib Data Being Presented At ESMO Congress 2026
|Title:
|Enozertinib (ORIC-114), a Brain Penetrant, Highly Selective
|EGFR Inhibitor, in Treatment-Naive Metastatic NSCLC with EGFR Atypical Mutations
|Presentation Number:
|2627P
|Session Date & Time:
|Monday, October 26, 2026; 12:00 – 12:45 p.m. CET
|Session Title:
|Metastatic NSCLC
|Title:
| Rinzimetostat, an Allosteric PRC2 Inhibitor Combined With
Darolutamide: A Global Phase 3 Study in mCRPC Patients
Previously Treated With Abiraterone Acetate (Himalayas-1)
|Presentation Number:
|2303TiP
|Session Date & Time:
|Friday, October 23, 2026; 3:15 – 4:00 p.m. CEST
|Session Title:
|Metastatic Prostate Cancer
|Title:
| Rinzimetostat, a Next-Generation PRC2 Inhibitor, Enhances
Luminal Fate and AR Signaling While Restricting Lineage
Plasticity in Preclinical Models and Demonstrates Mechanistic Proof-of-Concept in Samples From Patients with mCRPC
|Presentation Number:
|1128eP
|Session Title:
|Developmental Therapeutics
About ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
ORIC Pharmaceuticals is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to improving patients' lives by Overcoming Resistance In Cancer. ORIC's clinical stage product candidates include (1) rinzimetostat, an allosteric inhibitor of the polycomb repressive complex 2 (PRC2) via the EED subunit, being developed for prostate cancer, and (2) enozertinib, a brain-penetrant inhibitor targeting EGFR exon 20 insertion and EGFR atypical mutations, being developed for NSCLC. ORIC has offices in South San Francisco and San Diego, California. For more information, please go to , and follow us on X or LinkedIn.
Contact:
Dominic Piscitelli, Chief Financial Officer
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