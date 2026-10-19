Cadillac Mines Announces Appointment Of Two New Officers

Philippe MacKay, Vice President, Business Development

TORONTO, Ontario, Oct. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cadillac Mines Corporation (TSX: CADY), (" Cadillac Mines " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce the appointment of Jay Henry as Vice President, People and External Affairs and Philippe MacKay as Vice President, Business Development, both effective October 19, 2026.

Jay Henry

Mr. Henry has been with Cadillac Mines since September 2025 serving as Director, People and Public Affairs. In this role, he led the Company's people strategy and external stakeholder engagement, supporting Cadillac Mines' commitment to responsible mineral exploration and sustainable community partnerships.

Prior to joining the Company, Mr. Henry spent nearly a decade at Alamos Gold Inc., where he most recently served as Director, Human Resources. Based in Toronto, he directed corporate HR functions, talent management, and labor relations. Earlier, he was HR Manager at Alamos Gold's Island Gold Division in Dubreuilville, Ontario, where he played a critical role in workforce development and employee engagement during a period of operational expansion. Prior to Alamos, Mr. Henry worked with the Aditya Birla Group at AV Terrace Bay as HR Manager, overseeing labor relations and HR processes in the pulp and paper industry. His experience also includes serving as HR Manager at Qulliq Energy Corporation in Nunavut, where he managed human resources in a unique Arctic operating environment.

Philippe MacKay

Mr. MacKay was the Chief Executive Officer of Fokus Mining Corporation from October 2024 to April 2026 when Cadillac Mines completed its acquisition of Fokus Mining.

Prior to Fokus, Mr. MacKay spent nearly ten years at the Osisko Group, where he last held the position of Mine Manager for the Cariboo Gold Project. In this role, he managed all facets of operations, engineering, and permitting, while also fostering strong community relationships. Notably, he successfully developed the project from exploration to the final stage of permitting and development. He earned a Diploma in Mining Engineering from Polytechnique Montréal and an MBA from the Ivey Business School, providing him with a solid blend of technical expertise and business knowledge.

Rick Howes, Chief Executive Officer of Cadillac Mines stated,“On behalf of the Board, I would like to congratulate both Jay and Philippe on their respective appointments. I have had the privilege of working closely with Jay over the course of the last year and he has shown a consistent dedication to meaningful engagement with both internal and external stakeholders. This, combined with his proven leadership abilities, were key drivers in his well-deserved promotion.”

Mr. Howes continued,“I was fortunate to get to know Philippe through our diligence and acquisition of Fokus Mining. He has a unique combination of technical mining and capital markets experience which will add significant value to Cadillac Mines as we continue to advance our exciting portfolio of assets in Ontario and Quebec.”



About Cadillac Mines

Cadillac Mines Corporation is a Canadian mineral exploration company advancing a growing portfolio of gold and critical mineral projects along the prolific Cadillac-Larder Lake Break in Ontario and Québec. Anchored by the historic Kerr-Addison Mine, the Company is focused on expanding its gold resource base, advancing the Geminid nickel deposit and unlocking the broader potential of its district-scale Abitibi land position. Through disciplined exploration, technical excellence and responsible development, Cadillac Mines is working to create lasting value for shareholders, communities and other stakeholders. For more information about the Company, please visit .

Additional Information

For further information, please contact:

Hannes Portmann, Chief Financial Officer

...