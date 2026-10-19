Transunion's“Bring Clarity To Chaos” Campaign Wins 2026 Mediapost OMMA Award

CHICAGO, Oct. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TransUnion's TruAudience® Marketing Solutions campaign, Bring Clarity to Chaos: How TransUnion Turned Mindshare Into Market Share, has won a 2026 MediaPost OMMA Award in the“Technology: Hardware or Web Services” category. The win follows the campaign's recent recognition as a 2026 AdExchanger Awards finalist in the“Most Innovative Marketing Campaign” category. The campaign was also named a finalist in this year's Digiday Awards in the“Best Branding Campaign B2B” category.

TransUnion's winning campaign brought its promise of clarity in a fragmented marketing landscape to life through a connected brand experience. That narrative carried across Connected TV, online video, social, podcasts, trade media and digital out-of-home. It also extended to major industry events, including Cannes Lions, CES and Advertising Week. Designed with B2B buying committees in mind, the campaign reached decision-makers in the settings where marketing professionals form their impressions of potential partners.

“Our solutions exists to help marketers bring order to a fragmented landscape, and we wanted our own marketing to demonstrate that same discipline,” said Brian Silver, EVP of Global Marketing Solutions at TransUnion.“This recognition from the OMMA Awards reflects a team that treated every channel and every industry moment as part of one coordinated story for the buying committee.”

TransUnion marketing solutions unite identity, data, audience and measurement capabilities in a single offering, giving advertisers and media companies a way to understand their customers, identify the audiences most worth reaching and see how their marketing investments perform across channels. Leveraging identity data that covers more than 98% of U.S. consumers, TransUnion helps brands connect otherwise scattered signals into a fuller picture of each customer, uncover insights they can act on, create more relevant experiences and validate their spending against business outcomes, all within privacy-centric data standards.

Learn more about TruAudience and how TransUnion helps marketers turn audience intelligence into measurable business outcomes here.

About TransUnion (NYSE: TRU)

TransUnion is a global information and insights company with over 13,000 associates operating in more than 30 countries. We make trust possible by ensuring each person is reliably represented in the marketplace. We do this with a TruTM picture of each person: an actionable view of consumers, stewarded with care. Through our acquisitions and technology investments, we have developed innovative solutions that extend beyond our strong foundation in core credit into areas such as marketing, fraud, risk and advanced analytics. As a result, consumers and businesses can transact with confidence and achieve great things. We call this Information for Good® - and it leads to economic opportunity, great experiences and personal empowerment for millions of people around the world.



