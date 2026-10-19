Kawasaki Engines Celebrates 'No Crew Like You' Theme And Community Impact At Equip Expo 2026

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Interactive exhibits, custom persona experiences and Feeding America® partnership highlight company's presence in Louisville

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Oct. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kawasaki Engines, a division of Kawasaki Motors Corp., U.S.A., will bring its powerful product lineup and a strong spirit of community engagement to Equip Exposition 2026, taking place October 20–23 at the Kentucky Exposition Center in Louisville, Kentucky.







Centering its presence around the theme“No Crew Like You,” Kawasaki Engines celebrates the dedicated dealers, OEMs, landscape professionals and residential customers who depend on its products daily. The interactive experience across both indoor and outdoor exhibits will highlight customer appreciation through personalized engagements, product showcases and charitable giving.

“'No Crew Like You' is our genuine appreciation for the hard-working people who drive this industry forward,” said Nelson Wilner, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Kawasaki Engines.“Equip Expo gives us the perfect stage to celebrate these professionals, show them how much their trust means to us and give back to the communities we all serve.”

Indoor Exhibit Experience (Booth #1064)

At the indoor booth, visitors can explore Kawasaki's engine lineup alongside themed interactive stations that reflect distinct industry personas, including The Veteran, The Rookie and The Early Bird. Highlights include:



Interactive Personas & Pin Giveaway: Attendees can identify their industry persona and collect a custom Kawasaki persona pin.

Feeding America® Journey: For every completed journey, Kawasaki Engines will make a donation to Feeding America, the nation's largest hunger-relief organization, and present participants with a commemorative t-shirt. Since debuting this partnership in 2022, thousands of attendees have completed journeys and Kawasaki Engines has donated almost $40,000 to the cause. Product & Genuine Parts Showcase: Display walls will feature Kawasaki's PRO 50 oil, alongside dedicated displays for genuine parts, service and engine technologies.



Outdoor Exhibit & Interactive Activities (Booth #7422D)

In the outdoor area, attendees can experience Kawasaki power firsthand:



Ride 'N Drive Course: Guests can test-drive equipment powered by Kawasaki engines on a dedicated track. Custom Trading Card Station: Visitors can create a personalized souvenir trading card featuring their chosen industry persona and equipment.

Follow the Action Live with Featured Influencers

Kawasaki Engines is partnering with leading lawn care and landscaping influencers to capture live floor content, share behind-the-scenes footage and participate in activities throughout the event:



Blake Albertson (@bblawncare): A 17-year veteran using Kawasaki Engines, Blake will showcase product highlights, outdoor ride 'n drive action, and commercial lawn care tips.

Samuel Galarza (@samuelgalarzavlogs): Sharing bilingual lawn care lifestyle and team-focused content, Samuel will highlight interactive booth experiences for his engaged audience. Diamond Owens (@thelawnbae): Partnering as part of Drake Lawn Care, Diamond will capture day-in-the-life show content, Feeding American experience, and community highlights.



Attendees and fans can follow all the live updates and influencer features on Kawasaki Engines' official Instagram and Facebook channels.

Kawasaki Engines, a division of Kawasaki Motors Corp., U.S.A., distributes gasoline engines for landscape, industrial, and consumer markets. The division is headquartered in Grand Rapids, Mich. It sells to and services customers through a network of OEMs, distributors, and more than 7,500 independent dealers throughout the United States, Canada, Mexico, Puerto Rico, select countries in Central and South America, Australia, and the U.S. Trust Territories of the Pacific, including Guam.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Tiffany Young

Kawasaki Motors Corp., U.S.A.

616-954-3027

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at