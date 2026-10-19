Stmicroelectronics Announces Status Of Common Share Repurchase Program
|Dates of transaction
|Number of shares purchased
|Weighted average purchase price per share (EUR)
|Total amount paid (EUR)
|Market on which the shares were bought (MIC code)
|12-Oct-26
|95,769
|45.8414
|4,390,185.04
|XPAR
|13-Oct-26
|103,394
|43.8600
|4,534,860.84
|XPAR
|14-Oct-26
|105,000
|43.5308
|4,570,734.00
|XPAR
|15-Oct-26
|108,122
|40.2118
|4,347,780.24
|XPAR
|16-Oct-26
|80,000
|41.2740
|3,301,920.00
|XPAR
|Total for Period
|492,285
|42.9537
|21,145,480.12
Following the share buybacks detailed above, the Company holds in total 16,422,388 treasury shares, which represents approximately 1.8% of the Company's issued share capital.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the Market Abuse Regulation and Article 2(3) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, a full breakdown of the individual trades in the Program are disclosed on the ST website ( ).
About STMicroelectronics
At ST, we are 49,000 creators and makers of semiconductor technologies mastering the semiconductor supply chain with state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities. An integrated device manufacturer, we work with more than 200,000 customers and thousands of partners to design and build products, solutions, and ecosystems that address their challenges and opportunities, and the need to support a more sustainable world. Our technologies enable smarter mobility, more efficient power and energy management, and the wide-scale deployment of cloud-connected autonomous things. We are on track to be carbon neutral in all direct and indirect emissions (scopes 1 and 2), product transportation, business travel, and employee commuting emissions (our scope 3 focus), and to achieve our 100% renewable electricity sourcing goal by the end of 2027. Further information can be found at
For more information, please contact:
INVESTOR RELATIONS
Jérôme Ramel
EVP Corporate Development & Integrated External Communication
Tel: +41.22.929.59.20
...
MEDIA RELATIONS
Alexis Breton
Group VP Corporate External Communications
Tel: +33.6.59.16.79.08
...
Attachment
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C3417C -- Oct 19 2026 -- Disclosure of transactions in Own Shares PR_FINAL FOR PUBLICATION
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