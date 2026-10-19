India BESS Market To Reach USD 8.59 Billion By 2031, Fueled By Government Incentives And Renewable Energy Expansion, Mordor Intelligence
Hyderabad, India, Oct. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to recent reports from Mordor Intelligence, India BESS M arket
Upcoming Trends & Developments :
Unclear Regulations and Tariff Structures
Differences in state regulations and delays in establishing clear pricing rules create uncertainty for BESS investors. Tariff limits and lender requirements can reduce project profitability, while unclear policies on wheeling and banking charges further complicate project planning.
Dependence on Imported Batteries Increases Costs
India's reliance on imported battery cells raises project costs due to duties, transportation, and logistics expenses. Delays in procurement and lower cost efficiency at domestic manufacturing facilities continue to challenge efforts to reduce battery storage investment costs.
Storage Procurement Rules Support Market Demand
Energy storage requirements for distribution companies are encouraging the adoption of battery storage projects. Penalties for non-compliance and opportunities to trade surplus storage obligations are creating incentives for utilities to secure storage capacity and manage peak electricity demand.
“India's battery energy storage demand reflects rising renewable energy integration and growing investment in grid-scale storage solutions,” says Himanshu Vasisht, Senior Research Manager, Mordor Intelligence.“This assessment draws on structured research and cross-market validation, offering decision-makers a consistent view of market trends, growth drivers, and emerging opportunities.”
India BESS Industry Segments:
By Battery Technology
- Lithium-ion batteries (LFP, NMC, LTO)
- Lead-acid batteries
- Flow batteries (vanadium redox, zinc-bromine)
- Sodium-ion batteries
- Other technologies (NiCd, hybrid supercapacitors)
By Grid Connectivity
- Grid-connected systems
- Off-grid systems (microgrids, hybrid setups)
By System Components
- Battery packs and racks
- Power conversion systems (PCS)
- Energy management software (EMS)
- Balance-of-plant equipment and services
By Storage Capacity
- Less than 10 MWh
- 10–100 MWh
- 100–500 MWh
- More than 500 MWh
By Application
- Utility-scale
- Commercial and industrial
- Residential
For a full breakdown of market dynamics, segmentation insights, regional analysis, and competitive landscape, access the details of the Mordor Intelligence report:
India BESS Market Share by Region:
Western and Southern India Drive BESS Adoption
Western and southern India lead BESS adoption, supported by renewable energy projects and investments in grid-scale storage. Rajasthan and Gujarat are expanding solar-linked storage, while Karnataka and Tamil Nadu are using batteries to manage renewable power fluctuations. Andhra Pradesh is also encouraging deployment through financial incentives and supportive policies.
Slower Storage Deployment in Northern and Eastern India
Northern and eastern states are progressing more slowly due to financial constraints among power distribution companies, limited renewable energy capacity, and unclear cost-recovery rules. Island regions are exploring solar-plus-storage systems to reduce dependence on expensive diesel generation.India Battery Energy Storage System Companies
- AES Corporation
- Tata Power Renewable Energy Ltd.
- Exide Energy Solutions Ltd.
- Amara Raja Energy & Mobility Ltd.
- Reliance New Energy Ltd.
- Adani Energy Solutions Ltd.
- JSW Energy Ltd.
- Fluence Energy Inc.
- Hitachi Energy India Ltd.
- Delta Electronics India Pvt. Ltd.
- Panasonic Holdings Corp.
- LG Energy Solution Ltd.
- BYD Co. Ltd.
- CATL
- Toshiba Corporation
- Sterling & Wilson Energy Storage
- Siemens Energy India
- GE Vernova (Grid Solutions)
- Sungrow Power Supply Co. (India)
- NEC Energy (India JV)
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About Mordor Intelligence
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