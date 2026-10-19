India BESS Market To Reach USD 8.59 Billion By 2031, Fueled By Government Incentives And Renewable Energy Expansion, Mordor Intelligence

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) India BESS Market growth is driven by falling lithium-ion battery costs, government VGF and PLI incentives, the 500 GW renewable energy target, mandatory storage obligations for DISCOMs, rising multi-hour standalone BESS tenders, and peak-tariff savings demand from commercial, industrial, and data center operators.

Hyderabad, India, Oct. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to recent reports from Mordor Intelligence, India BESS M arket

Upcoming Trends & Developments :

Unclear Regulations and Tariff Structures

Differences in state regulations and delays in establishing clear pricing rules create uncertainty for BESS investors. Tariff limits and lender requirements can reduce project profitability, while unclear policies on wheeling and banking charges further complicate project planning.

Dependence on Imported Batteries Increases Costs

India's reliance on imported battery cells raises project costs due to duties, transportation, and logistics expenses. Delays in procurement and lower cost efficiency at domestic manufacturing facilities continue to challenge efforts to reduce battery storage investment costs.

Storage Procurement Rules Support Market Demand

Energy storage requirements for distribution companies are encouraging the adoption of battery storage projects. Penalties for non-compliance and opportunities to trade surplus storage obligations are creating incentives for utilities to secure storage capacity and manage peak electricity demand.

“India's battery energy storage demand reflects rising renewable energy integration and growing investment in grid-scale storage solutions,” says Himanshu Vasisht, Senior Research Manager, Mordor Intelligence.“This assessment draws on structured research and cross-market validation, offering decision-makers a consistent view of market trends, growth drivers, and emerging opportunities.”

India BESS Industry Segments:

By Battery Technology

Lithium-ion batteries (LFP, NMC, LTO)

Lead-acid batteries

Flow batteries (vanadium redox, zinc-bromine)

Sodium-ion batteries

Other technologies (NiCd, hybrid supercapacitors)

By Grid Connectivity

Grid-connected systems



Off-grid systems (microgrids, hybrid setups)

By System Components

Battery packs and racks

Power conversion systems (PCS)

Energy management software (EMS)

Balance-of-plant equipment and services

By Storage Capacity

Less than 10 MWh

10–100 MWh

100–500 MWh

More than 500 MWh

By Application

Utility-scale

Commercial and industrial

Residential

For a full breakdown of market dynamics, segmentation insights, regional analysis, and competitive landscape, access the details of the Mordor Intelligence report:

India BESS Market Share by Region:

Western and Southern India Drive BESS Adoption

Western and southern India lead BESS adoption, supported by renewable energy projects and investments in grid-scale storage. Rajasthan and Gujarat are expanding solar-linked storage, while Karnataka and Tamil Nadu are using batteries to manage renewable power fluctuations. Andhra Pradesh is also encouraging deployment through financial incentives and supportive policies.

Slower Storage Deployment in Northern and Eastern India



Northern and eastern states are progressing more slowly due to financial constraints among power distribution companies, limited renewable energy capacity, and unclear cost-recovery rules. Island regions are exploring solar-plus-storage systems to reduce dependence on expensive diesel generation.

AES Corporation

Tata Power Renewable Energy Ltd.

Exide Energy Solutions Ltd.

Amara Raja Energy & Mobility Ltd.

Reliance New Energy Ltd.

Adani Energy Solutions Ltd.

JSW Energy Ltd.

Fluence Energy Inc.

Hitachi Energy India Ltd.

Delta Electronics India Pvt. Ltd.

Panasonic Holdings Corp.

LG Energy Solution Ltd.

BYD Co. Ltd.

CATL

Toshiba Corporation

Sterling & Wilson Energy Storage

Siemens Energy India

GE Vernova (Grid Solutions)



Sungrow Power Supply Co. (India)

NEC Energy (India JV)

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