Ukraine National Police Forensic Specialists Complete VIPRE Voice Stress Analysis Training

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, October 19, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- ****

VIPRE Technology Group Strengthens International Law Enforcement and Counterintelligence Capabilities Through Advanced Investigative Technology and Training

ORLANDO, Florida** - VIPRE Technology Group, LLC, announced the successful completion of specialized VASIS® (Voice Analysis Stress Identification System) in theatre training for a select group of forensic specialists from the National Police of Ukraine, marking another milestone in the company's international efforts to advance investigative technology and professional education.

Selected by National Police leadership for their investigative experience and technical qualifications, participants completed VIPRE's intensive training program covering voice stress analysis principles, examination procedures, analytical interpretation, and practical applications in criminal investigations, intelligence, and counterintelligence operations.

Already experienced in polygraph examinations and established investigative methodologies, the Ukrainian specialists received comprehensive hands-on instruction in VASIS® technology, including recorded examination analysis, statement evaluation, investigative lead development, and documentation of findings. The program emphasized VASIS® as a specialized investigative resource designed to complement professional judgment, corroborating evidence, and established investigative procedures.

The curriculum also addressed applications involving personnel screening, source evaluation, information assessment, and counterintelligence investigations, providing participants with additional analytical resources for increasingly complex operational environments.

We are honored to support the National Police of Ukraine in expanding their investigative capabilities. Our mission has always been to provide law enforcement, military, and intelligence professionals with advanced technologies and specialized training that strengthen investigative decision-making. We commend these dedicated professionals for their commitment to innovation and investigative excellence.” **

- Robert Martin, Chief Executive Officer, VIPRE Technology Group, LLC**

The successful completion of this program reinforces VIPRE's continuing commitment to supporting international law enforcement and security organizations through advanced investigative technology, professional certification, and specialized operational training.

About VIPRE Technology Group, LLC

VIPRE Technology Group, LLC develops advanced investigative technologies and professional training programs for law enforcement, military, intelligence, and government organizations worldwide.

With more than two decades of experience in voice stress analysis technology, VIPRE's proprietary VASIS® platform provides specialized analytical capabilities designed to support investigative interviews and statement evaluation.

Building upon this foundation, VIPRE has introduced AISIS® (Artificial Intelligence Stress Identification System), its next-generation AI-powered investigative platform. Currently deployed in multiple countries, AISIS® and combines artificial intelligence with advanced voice stress analysis and behavioral assessment technologies to enhance investigative decision-making and operational effectiveness.

Through its VASIS® and AISIS® platforms, VIPRE continues to advance investigative voice stress analysis technology while providing specialized training and support to agencies worldwide.

Media Contact

Robert Martin

Chief Executive Officer

VIPRE Technology Group

Email:...

US/Canada: 1-800-509-0393 | International: 001-321-287-3719



Robert Martin

VIPRE Technology Group LLC

+1 800-509-0393

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Ukraine National Police Forensic Specialists Complete VIPRE Voice Stress Analysis Training News Provided By VIPRE Technology Group LLC October 19, 2026, 12:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Law, Military Industry, Politics, Technology, U.S. Politics



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