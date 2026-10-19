MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Mueller Roofing Distributors Launches Free Contractor CRM With Instant Estimating, Live Pricing and Integrated Financing

- Jeff Shelton, CFOCINCINNATI, OH, UNITED STATES, October 19, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Mueller Roofing Distributors, a fourth-generation, family-owned building products distributor, today announced Mueller Pro Link (muellerprolink), a free customer relationship management platform purpose-built for roofing, siding and window contractors. Available to Mueller customers beginning November 1, 2026, the platform connects estimating, ordering, payments, financing and field service with Mueller pricing and inventory. Mueller Pro Link is built on Trellis, the white-label CRM platform from Pro Platforms, an AI-powered software enablement company for building products distributors and manufacturers.The platform requires no onboarding fee, long-term contract, hidden fee or credit card. Contractors can join the waitlist at muellerprolink before launch.For new construction, remodeling and repair projects in Ohio and Kentucky, contractors often move among separate tools to inspect properties, prepare estimates, order materials, arrange financing and collect payment. Mueller Pro Link brings those steps into one platform connected directly to the Mueller branch supplying the job.For more than 150 years, Mueller has built its business on being the contractor's partner, not just their supplier. Mueller Pro Link carries that commitment forward, giving independent contractors speed and technology once available only to the largest contractors.“Independent contractors should not need enterprise-level budgets to compete with larger companies,” said Jeff Shelton, chief financial officer of Mueller Roofing Distributors.“Mueller Pro Link brings estimating, ordering, financing and project management into one connected platform so our customers can respond faster and spend more time serving homeowners.”Faster From Opportunity to Signed ContractMueller Pro Link removes the manual steps that slow contractors down. Launch features include:.Instant Roof Estimates Powered by Eagleview: Generate roof estimates in moments using Eagleviewproperty data, then present homeowners with Good/Better/Best options from Mueller's preloaded estimating templates. Contractors can be first with a professional, accurate number while competitors are still measuring..Instant Material Order Quotes With Automatic Quantity Calculation: Eagleviewreports automatically calculate material quantities and turn them into a complete material order quote, eliminating manual takeoffs and reducing ordering errors. Support for other measurement sources is coming soon..Live Mueller Pricing and Inventory: Quotes and orders reflect each contractor's live Mueller pricing and real-time inventory, so contractors know what a job will cost and what is available before they commit to a homeowner..Hit the Ground Running on Day One: Mueller's templates come preloaded, and open and past Mueller orders automatically become projects at sign-up..Full Project Management and Field Service: Manage every job from lead to completion, including tasks, scheduling, dispatch, crew communication, and milestones..Customer Dashboard: Homeowners can track estimates, view photos and project documents, and pay or finance invoices through a professional, branded portal..Zero-Dealer-Fee Financing Powered by U.S. Bank Avvance: Offer homeowners fully integrated point-of-sale financing through U.S. Bank Avvancewith zero dealer fees and upfront project funding of up to $25,000, helping homeowners cover deductibles, upgrades, and out-of-pocket costs insurance does not..Interchange-Plus Card Processing and eACH Payments: Accept card payments using interchange-plus pricing, which may reduce card-processing costs by up to 30%, depending on a contractor's current provider, transaction mix and pricing arrangement. The platform also supports eACH transfers with access to next-day funding..Seamless Mueller Ordering: Create and submit Purchase Orders that connect directly to Mueller's product catalog and your pricing 24/7.Coming in 2027: The Complete ToolkitNew capabilities planned for 2027 include:.Instant Siding and Window Estimates: Eagleview-powered estimating will extend beyond the roof to the full exterior..Weather and Hail Maps: See where storms have hit so crews can be deployed to the right neighborhoods first..Canvassing Tools: Plan routes, track door knocks, and capture leads in the field..Instant Bulk Estimate Generation: Generate estimates for many properties at once across a storm-affected area..AI-Assisted Import of XactimateFiles With Eagleview-Driven Quantity Updates: Bring insurance scopes into Mueller Pro Link and keep quantities aligned with Eagleviewmeasurements..Integrated Email and Calendars: Manage homeowner communication and scheduling without leaving the platform.Also Coming Soon: AI Built Into Every WorkflowIn 2027, AI will also take on the tasks that eat up a contractor's time:.AI Estimate Builder: Build complete, line-item estimates faster, with AI that assembles scopes, materials, and pricing from the job's property data and Mueller's catalog..AI Assistant: Contractors and their teams will be able to ask about jobs, estimates, and orders in plain English and get instant answers..MCP Server for Contractors With Their Own Software: Contractors who have built their own software or internal tools will be able to connect directly to Mueller Pro Link through its Model Context Protocol (MCP) server, bringing live Mueller pricing, inventory, quotes, and orders into the systems and AI tools they already run.Join the Waitlist Today. Get Trained and Running at Launch.Mueller Pro Link is free for all Mueller customers. There is no minimum spend and no limit on users or team members, and every contractor receives free training and human onboarding. Join the waitlist at muellerprolink to reserve an onboarding spot or contact your local Mueller branch for more information.About MuellerMueller Roofing Distributors, Inc. is a fourth-generation, family-owned building products distributor headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Since 1875, Mueller has supplied building and remodeling contractors with roofing, siding, windows, and related exterior products, backed by competitive pricing and an old-fashioned approach to customer service. Small enough to listen and big enough to deliver, Mueller serves contractors across Ohio and Kentucky from 10 branches in Cincinnati, Columbus, Dayton, Covington, Lexington, and Louisville. For more information, visit .About Pro PlatformsPro Platforms, Inc. is an AI-powered software enablement company for building products distribution. Its Trellis white-label CRM platform lets distributors and manufacturers offer contractors a free, fully branded CRM that includes estimating, ordering, payments, financing, and field service, all connected to the distributor's own catalog, pricing, and inventory. Pro Platforms is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida. For more information, visit .

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Mueller Roofing Distributors Launches Free Contractor CRM With Instant Estimating, Live Pricing and Integrated Financing News Provided By Construct CRM October 19, 2026, 12:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Insurance Industry, Technology



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