Metivo Appoints Alutal As Its Authorized Distributor For Temperature Sensing Solutions In Brazil

Temperature Sensor for the glass industry

Alutal will distribute Metivo's Temperature Sensing products and promote its precious metal refining services in Brazil

- Francisco Cervantes, General Mgr., Temperature Sensing business, at Metivo

FREMONT, CA, UNITED STATES, October 19, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- MetivoTM, part of BASF Group, has appointed Alutal, a Brazilian manufacturer of temperature sensors, as its authorized distributor for Temperature Sensing products in Brazil. The agreement gives customers across Brazil local access to Metivo's high-temperature measurement solutions, backed by Alutal's application engineering and technical support.

“Brazil is an important market for us, and we wanted a partner who already knows it well,” said Francisco Cervantes, General Manager of the Temperature Sensing business at Metivo.“Alutal has served industrial customers in Brazil for many years and built a strong reputation for quality and service. We look forward to working with Alutal to support our customers in Brazil more closely and quickly.”

Alutal will serve customers in the glass, steel, oil and gas, refining, chemicals, mining, cement, energy and petrochemical industries. Metivo's precious metal thermocouples, including abrasion-resistant models, are built for processes that run at extreme temperatures and in harsh conditions. Its Fibro® Platinum thermocouple wire can extend thermocouple service life at the same wire diameter or reduce precious metal usage without compromising performance.

Metivo's site in Fremont, California, holds ISO 9001 certification for thermocouple production and ISO 17025 certification for thermocouple calibration.

EXACTUS® optical pyrometers offer a wide measurement range and fast measurement speeds, which can help customers lower operating costs, improve yields and increase efficiency. The portfolio includes the EXACTUS® HELIOS handheld pyrometer, which features a built-in camera, laser targeting and a touchscreen. Alutal will also promote Metivo's precious metal refining services, helping customers recycle spent thermocouples and recover the value of the precious metals they contain.

Alutal is a Brazilian company with more than 30 years in the market manufacturing temperature sensors and distributing technologies for industrial process measurement and control. It provides technology, application engineering and technical support, working side by side with customers on every project.

EXACTUS and Fibro are registered trademarks of BASF ECMS.

About Metivo

Leveraging its deep expertise as the global leader in catalysis and precious metals, Metivo, part of BASF Group, serves customers in many industries including light and heavy-duty automotive, aerospace, clean air technologies and the hydrogen economy, and provides full loop services with its precious metals trading and recycling offering.

With a focus on circular solutions and sustainability, Metivo helps customers create a cleaner, more sustainable world. Protecting our elements of life is our purpose and this inspires us to ever-new solutions.

Metivo continues to operate under existing BASF Environmental Catalyst and Metal Solutions (ECMS) legal entities. Metivo is a business brand of ECMS.

Metivo operates globally in 14 countries with 4,400 employees and 30 sites.

About BASF

At BASF, we create chemistry for a sustainable future. Our ambition: We want to be the preferred chemical company to enable our customers' green transformation. We combine economic success with environmental protection and social responsibility. Around 95,000 employees in the BASF Group contribute to the success of our customers in nearly all sectors and almost every country in the world. Our portfolio comprises, as core businesses, the segments Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, and Nutrition & Care; our standalone businesses are bundled in the segments Surface Technologies and Agricultural Solutions. BASF generated sales of around €60 billion in 2025. BASF shares are traded on the stock exchange in Frankfurt (BAS) and as American Depositary Receipts (BASFY) in the United States. Further information at .

Betsy Arnone

Metivo

+1 973-519-9808

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Metivo appoints Alutal as its authorized distributor for Temperature Sensing solutions in Brazil News Provided By Metivo, part of BASF Group October 19, 2026, 12:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Chemical Industry, Energy Industry, Manufacturing, Mining Industry



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