Viaffinity Unveils Via, Its Next Generation Platform For Embedded Insurance

Viaffinity, a provider of embedded insurance technology, enables SaaS platforms to offer insurance as a seamless part of the customer experience.

Purpose-built distribution platform combines a conversational AI insurance assistant and lightweight implementation.

- Jay Mallison, Chief Technology Officer, NetVendor, a Viaffinity partnerPERU, VT, UNITED STATES, October 19, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Viaffinity, a provider of embedded insurance programs and technology that enables SaaS platforms to offer insurance as a seamless part of the customer experience, today announced Via, its new purpose-built embedded insurance distribution platform.Via builds on Viaffinity's experience pioneering embedded insurance for some of the industry's largest software platforms, bringing a new level of sophistication, visibility and implementation simplicity to embedded insurance distribution. Built exclusively for Viaffinity's SaaS partners, Via brings together the customer experience, distribution intelligence and operating infrastructure SaaS platforms need to build, manage and grow an insurance offering.For end customers, Via introduces a conversational AI insurance assistant within the software they already use to run their businesses. Using customer and operational context available within the partner's platform, the assistant helps customers understand their insurance needs, ask questions, explore relevant coverage and navigate the path to purchase.Behind that customer experience is a sophisticated distribution platform that gives Viaffinity partners visibility across their insurance business. Via provides insight into book performance and pipeline health, identifies customer readiness and intent, surfaces multi-line opportunities, and tracks customers, quotes and policies through the insurance lifecycle.“The software platforms we work with already know a great deal about their customers: what work they do, how their business is changing, what their contracts require. Via puts that context to work. Instead of a generic 'get a quote' banner, a customer sees the coverage they actually need, at the moment they need it,” said Geoff Ward, Co-founder and Chief Technology Officer of Viaffinity.“We took everything we've learned from building and managing embedded insurance programs for some of the nation's leading platforms and built Via from the ground up specifically for embedded insurance distribution.”Via is also designed to make sophisticated embedded insurance significantly easier to implement. Partners can configure and preview the customer experience and monitor integration health within the platform. Via includes implementation and debugging tools for development teams as well as AI-assisted setup designed to accelerate integration using modern coding assistants.NetVendor, the platform defining compliance-led vendor management for property management companies, provides an early example of Via's lightweight implementation in practice. The companies announced a partnership earlier this year that gives vendors flagged for expired or insufficient insurance a direct path to compliant coverage within the NetVendor workflow. Using Via, NetVendor was able to implement the embedded insurance experience for its users in approximately three hours.“When you hear 'embedded insurance,' you expect there to be a significant development lift,” said Jay Mallison, Chief Technology Officer of NetVendor.“That wasn't our experience. We had Via implemented in about three hours. It was remarkably straightforward and let us focus on the experience we wanted for our users rather than building the insurance infrastructure behind it.”Via represents the technology platform behind Viaffinity's vision for Embedded Insurance 2.0, the next evolution of embedded insurance. Viaffinity is advancing the model by combining the operational data SaaS platforms already have with AI and insurance expertise to make coverage more relevant to customers while giving partners greater visibility and insight across their insurance business.“The first wave of embedded insurance put a quote form inside software. The next wave puts insurance expertise inside it, using what platforms already know to make coverage relevant and giving partners real visibility into the business. Via is the foundation for that,” continued Ward.For SaaS platforms, that creates the opportunity to add recurring revenue, increase customer retention and deepen customer relationships, with a lightweight implementation and Viaffinity handling the insurance infrastructure behind the experience.About ViaffinityViaffinity enables software companies to embed insurance directly into the workflows their customers already use. Pioneering the next evolution of the industry, Viaffinity combines existing platform data, AI and insurance expertise to deliver more relevant, personalized insurance experiences. Its purpose-built distribution platform, Via, brings together an AI insurance assistant, partner intelligence and streamlined implementation, helping SaaS platforms unlock new recurring revenue opportunities. Through partnerships with leading software providers and A-rated insurance carriers, Viaffinity makes insurance easier to buy, manage and maintain without ever leaving the platform. Find Viaffinity at viaffinity or on LinkedIn.

David Goldberg

D.Goldberg Marketing Advisory

+ +1 207-232-8423

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Viaffinity Unveils Via, Its Next Generation Platform for Embedded Insurance News Provided By D Marketing Advisory October 19, 2026, 12:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, IT Industry, Insurance Industry, Technology



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