Accelerate Partners Acquires Chicago-Area Technology Advisor Cost Containment Solutions

Accelerate Partners Acquires CCS

Acquisition brings more than two decades of sourcing experience to APEX, the firm's owner led advisor platform.

PALM BEACH GARDENS, FL, UNITED STATES, October 19, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Accelerate Partners, an independent technology advisory firm, announced its acquisition of Cost Containment Solutions, Inc. (CCS), a Chicago-area technology and energy advisor based in Orland Park, Illinois. Steve Reifel, President of CCS, and the CCS team will join Accelerate Partners, making CCS the latest addition to the firm's APEX platform.The transaction brings together two supplier agnostic advisory businesses with complementary areas of expertise. CCS has operated since 2001, helping organizations evaluate providers, negotiate agreements and manage technology and energy sourcing. Its advisory work spans infrastructure and connectivity, managed services, wireless, software and energy, supported by architecture and engineering resources and project and lifecycle management.Accelerate Partners advises private equity firms and organizations in regulated industries on cybersecurity, cloud, artificial intelligence, customer experience, technology expense management and procurement. Its work extends from supplier evaluation and requests for proposals through contracting, implementation and continuing optimization. The combination is intended to bring CCS's sourcing experience together with Accelerate Partners' broader advisory capabilities."This acquisition is about bringing experienced advisors together around a shared focus on client outcomes," said JP Panzica, founder and chief executive officer of Accelerate Partners. "CCS brings longstanding experience in technology sourcing and vendor management. We see an opportunity to combine that experience with our capabilities in cybersecurity, cloud and artificial intelligence, while keeping accountability and independent advice at the center of our work. As an owner led firm, we make our decisions with clients and advisors in mind, and that will not change.""Independent advice starts with understanding what a client needs and helping them make informed decisions," said Steve Reifel, President of CCS. "Becoming part of Accelerate Partners represents an opportunity for our team to build on CCS's experience in sourcing, negotiation and lifecycle management. We look forward to contributing that perspective alongside advisors who share a focus on practical solutions and client outcomes."APEX is Accelerate Partners' owner led growth platform for independent technology advisors. Because the platform is run by the people who own it, decisions are made with clients and advisors in mind. APEX provides sales and marketing, revenue operations, technology automation and technical support across cybersecurity, cloud, artificial intelligence and infrastructure. CCS's sourcing experience adds to that support and gives advisors on the platform broader expertise to draw on.About Accelerate PartnersAccelerate Partners is an independent, supplier agnostic technology advisory firm headquartered in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. It helps private equity firms and organizations in regulated industries evaluate, source and optimize technology, with accountability, integrity and client outcomes guiding its work. Learn more at .About CCSCost Containment Solutions, Inc. (CCS) is a technology and energy sourcing and advisory business based in Orland Park, Illinois. Operating since 2001, CCS supports vendor agnostic provider selection, negotiation and project and lifecycle management across technology infrastructure, services, software and energy. Learn more at .

Sophia Manuel

Accelerate Partners

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Accelerate Partners Acquires Chicago-Area Technology Advisor Cost Containment Solutions News Provided By Accelerate Partners October 19, 2026, 12:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Energy Industry, IT Industry, Technology, Telecommunications



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