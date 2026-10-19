Accelo Appoints Tabatha Erck As Chief Executive Officer To Lead Next Phase Of Growth And Innovation

Tabatha Erck, Accelo's newly appointed Chief Executive Officer

Experienced growth executive, Tabatha Erck, joins Accelo as the company accelerates AI innovation and expands its position in Professional Services Automation.

- John Raeder, Partner and Co-Head of Software Growth Equity at BRCDENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, October 19, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Accelo, an AI-powered professional services automation platform, today announced the appointment of Dr. Tabatha Erck as Chief Executive Officer and Board Director, as the company enters its next phase of growth, product innovation, and market expansion.Erck brings more than two decades of executive leadership experience across private equity- and venture-backed technology organizations, with a track record of scaling businesses, building high-performing teams, and translating innovation into sustainable growth. Most recently, she served as CEO of ArcherReview, a healthcare education technology company, and previously served as CEO of health insurance technology company Zipari.“Tabatha is a proven growth leader who brings the strategic vision, operating discipline, and customer focus Accelo needs for its next stage,” said John Raeder, Partner and Co-Head of Software Growth Equity at Bow River Capital and member of the Accelo Board of Directors.“She has an impressive record of scaling technology companies through periods of transformation, and we're confident in her ability to build on our strong foundation and lead Accelo forward.”Erck joins Accelo during a period of significant evolution for the company and the professional services industry. Following its 2025 acquisition of Forecast, Accelo has expanded its capabilities in predictive resource planning, capacity forecasting, project financials, and agentic AI and MCP. Forecast completed its brand integration with Accelo in May 2026, bringing the companies together under the Accelo brand as Accelo works toward a next-generation, AI-first PSA platform.The company has also accelerated product development, introducing new capabilities spanning AI-powered natural-language access to operational data, client service ticketing, pipeline and client management, proposal creation, and a collaborative client portal. These investments are extending the platform beyond traditional project management and PSA workflows, helping professional services organizations identify risk earlier, anticipate capacity needs, improve resource decisions, and manage profitability more proactively.“Professional services firms are at an important inflection point,” said Erck.“AI is changing not only the technology they use, but how they plan capacity, deliver work, serve clients, and protect profitability. Accelo has an extraordinary opportunity because of the depth of operational data and intelligence already embedded across the platform. I'm excited to build on the momentum already underway, and help accelerate the value we deliver to our customers and the broader professional services market.”Accelo serves mid-size professional services organizations across industries including consulting, IT services, agencies, and engineering, connecting project management, resource planning, billing, financial performance, and business intelligence in a single operational environment.The Accelo Board also recognized Joe DiPaulo for his leadership as interim CEO during a period of significant product innovation and organizational momentum.“Accelo already has the technology, talent, customer base, and market opportunity to build something exceptional,” Erck said.“My focus now is on execution: listening closely to our customers, moving quickly on the opportunities in front of us, and continuing to make Accelo indispensable to professional services organizations that want to grow more predictably and profitably.”About AcceloAccelo is an AI-powered professional services automation platform that connects project management, resourcing, financials, and business intelligence. Accelo helps professional services firms identify risk earlier, make resourcing decisions faster, and protect profitability with connected operational data. Learn more at Accelo.About Bow River CapitalBow River Capital is a private alternative asset manager based in Denver, Colorado, focused on investing in the lower and middle market across private credit, private equity, real estate, and venture capital. Collectively, the Bow River Capital team has deployed capital into diverse industries, asset classes, and across the capital structure. Learn more at BowRiverCapital.The statements and opinions presented above are endorsements provided by certain Executives of portfolio companies that are owned by certain investment vehicles advised by Bow River Capital. None of these Executives are clients of Bow River Capital or investors in private funds managed by Bow River Capital. Bow River Capital has not provided any cash or non-cash compensation for the use of these statements. The ownership structure of these portfolio companies creates a conflict of interest since the Executives have an incentive to make positive statements about Bow River Capital and their experiences to maintain goodwill with Bow River Capital. These statements describe the Executive's experience with Bow River Capital and/or its supervised persons and may not be representative of the experience of others.SOURCE: Accelo

Sarah Frazier

Accelo

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Accelo Appoints Tabatha Erck as Chief Executive Officer to Lead Next Phase of Growth and Innovation News Provided By Accelo October 19, 2026, 12:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Technology



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