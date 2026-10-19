Expo Home Improvement Celebrates 20 Years Of Transforming Texas Homes And Strengthening Communities

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) From a five-person team in 2006 to serving over 31,000 homeowners, the Lone Star State home renovator marks two decades of quality craftsmanship and service.

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, October 19, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Expo Home Improvement, a premier Texas-based residential remodeling company, is proudly celebrating its 20th anniversary. Founded in 2006 with just five employees and a core mission to improve homes while transforming lives, the company has grown into a statewide trusted partner for bath, shower, kitchen, window, and door replacement services, having successfully served more than 31,000 Texas households.

Over the past two decades, Expo Home Improvement has expanded its footprint while remaining deeply rooted in its original vision: delivering durable, high-quality, and energy-efficient home solutions tailored to the unique climate and lifestyle needs of Texas residents. The company has also remained committed to hospitality and providing a 5-Star customer experience in an industry often perceived as untrustworthy. Homeowners interested in exploring the company's full suite of remodeling services can visit .

This milestone highlights not only numerical growth, but a sustained commitment to craftsmanship, workplace opportunity, and local community impact. The company credits its two-decade journey to the dedication of its skilled installers, plumbers, and support staff, as well as the trust built with customers across the Lone Star State and through community service initiatives both locally and abroad.

Reaching two decades in business not only reflects the passionate workforce and loyal customer base behind Expo Home but also strengthens the company's philanthropic impact. The company's heart for serving others is a driving force behind what it does and aligns with its vision of loving people and leaving a lasting impact. Throughout its 20-year history, Expo Home Improvement's commitment to serving others has reached far beyond the homes it improves. From fundraising for nonprofit organizations and volunteering hundreds of hours in local communities to most recently helping build homes in Honduras, the company has sought to create a lasting impact wherever it serves. As the organization steps into its next chapter, the central focus remains firmly anchored in quality work, mutual trust, and service to the community.

From modern bathroom upgrades to high-performance energy-saving windows and storm-ready entryways, Expo Home Improvement continues to innovate its product offerings to address evolving homeowner priorities across Texas.

As the company enters its third decade of business, it plans to build upon its legacy of service through continued operational growth, service line expansion, and ongoing investments in its workforce.

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About Expo Home Improvement

Expo Home Improvement is a Texas-based company specializing in comprehensive residential upgrades, including bath, shower, kitchen, window, and door installations. Dedicated to quality craftsmanship, integrity, and exceptional customer service, the organization provides durable, energy-efficient solutions designed to withstand the unique climate demands of Texas. For more information, visit .



Sarah McDaniel

Expo Home Improvement

+1 972-559-8317

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Expo Home Improvement Celebrates 20 Years of Transforming Texas Homes and Strengthening Communities News Provided By Digital Reporting Services October 19, 2026, 12:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy



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