Hypertrain.Ai Launches Point Of Use Libraries, Putting Task-Specific Safety Data Sheets At Every Workstation

95% faster SDS Access when compared to traditional paper binders

Hypertrain improves on the best SDS Management Software by adding Point of Use Libraries to enable safer workplaces

- Eric Morris, CEO of HypertrainLONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 19, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Hypertrain today launched Point of Use Libraries, a new feature in the Fall 2026 release of its sdsLite SDS management software. The new feature gives each work area its own library of Safety Data Sheets (SDSs), enabling workers to access the latest SDSs for the materials used in that area. In beta testing, users reported up to a 40% reduction in Time To Access (TTA) a random SDS, as compared to a facility-wide SDS library, and a 95% reduction in Time To Access as compared to traditional paper binders.Most facilities keep a single library of Safety Data Sheets for the entire site. That library can meet legal access requirements and still slow a worker down because finding one sheet among hundreds takes time a worker may not have during emergency response situations. Point of Use Libraries cut that search down to a single, no-login scan at the place where the chemical is stored or used. From assembly lines to storage cabinets, Point of Use Libraries help operators find the right Safety Data Sheet without searching a site-wide list. In beta testing, users found and opened the right Safety Data Sheets up to 95% faster than traditional paper binders."When a worker needs an SDS, they are usually at their workstation or beside a specific storage area, with a question that needs an answer right away," said Eric Morris, CEO of Hypertrain. "They shouldn't have to scroll through a site-wide list, or flip through a paper binder to find the right chemical safety information. Point of Use Libraries put the right SDSs on the cabinet door. Safety managers also get a better training tool, because they can deliver hyper-targeted chemical training for the specific substances used in a specific job or at a specific work station. Finally, the labels generated by these libraries make for useful aids during toolbox talks or pre-work briefings”.Administrators build each library by selecting the products used or stored in one spot. Each library gets its own QR code, printed on an easy-to-read label and posted on cabinet doors or work areas. When a manufacturer revises an SDS, every Point of Use Library that includes that product shows the current version automatically. Administrators can change a library's contents at any time through the self-service admin portal.In the United States, OSHA's Hazard Communication Standard (29 CFR 1910.1200) requires employers to keep SDSs readily accessible to employees in their work area during every shift. Canada's WHMIS sets a similar requirement for workers who may be exposed to a hazardous product. Point of Use Libraries meet workers at their station, and training sessions can take place at the workstation using the real products and the real QR code.In the United Kingdom, COSHH assessments are built around the substances used in specific tasks. Safety teams can build one library per task and update it when the assessment changes. Agency staff and contractors scan the same code as permanent employees. For organizations working towards ISO 45001, administrators manage every SDS version centrally, so the sheet at the workstation is always the correct one. Access data also shows which libraries and SDSs workers access most often, which safety teams can bring to management reviews and safety discussions.Point of Use Libraries are available starting today as part of the Fall 2026 release for both sdsLite and sdsPlus. New customers are typically live within 10 business days.About HypertrainHypertrain develops chemical safety management software that helps organizations stay compliant and audit-ready every day. Its platforms, offered through sdsLite and sdsPlus, automate SDS library management, hazard communication, and chemical inventory tracking, eliminating the need for teams to chase vendors, maintain paper binders, or manually track outdated safety data. Employees, contractors, and first responders can access safety information instantly via QR code or URL, with no login required, and offline binders are generated automatically as a backup when connectivity is unavailable.Hypertrain serves organizations across Manufacturing, Oil and Gas, Healthcare and Laboratories, Education, and Metals and Mining, supporting compliance with regulatory frameworks including OSHA HazCom in the United States, WHMIS in Canada, COSHH in the UK, and standards like ISO 45001. The company is headquartered in Hamilton, Ontario, Canada, and has support staff in the UK and Europe.

Zee Mai

Hypertrain

+44 20 4578 3951

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Hypertrain Launches Point of Use Libraries, Putting Task-Specific Safety Data Sheets at Every Workstation News Provided By Hypertrain October 19, 2026, 12:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Automotive Industry, Energy Industry, Food & Beverage Industry, Manufacturing



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