Epac Flexible Packaging And Fujifilm Form Global Strategic Partnership To Transform Flexible Packaging Operations

Landmark alliance scales water-based digital inkjet technology across ePac's global footprint, expanding capacity for brands of all sizes

DEL MAR, CA, UNITED STATES, October 19, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- ePac Flexible Packaging, a leader in digitally driven flexible packaging solutions, announced today a landmark global strategic alliance with Fujifilm/Graphic Communication Division. As a cornerstone of this partnership, ePac is deploying the revolutionary Fujifilm J Press FP790, setting a new benchmark for high-volume digital printing, speed, and cross-market scalability across its global network.The J Press FP790 will enable ePac to continue to push the upper boundaries of the business model and deliver unmatched value across every stage of a brand's growth. The deployment begins in North America, at ePac's new state of the art facility in Phoenix, Arizona, with fleet expansion planned across ePac's global network in future phases."ePac was founded on the belief that digital printing would redefine the global flexible packaging market," said Parag Patel, President of Shared Services at ePac Flexible Packaging. "By continuing to integrate leading-edge assets into our fleet, we are significantly increasing our capacity and capability to handle larger run lengths efficiently. ePac has always been focused on helping brands grow through professional packaging, and as they scale, their needs evolve. Incorporating this technology gives brand owners of all sizes the continued agility of digital while providing a true end-to-end scaling solution for flexible packaging.""This alliance brings together two powerhouses dedicated to the digital transformation of global packaging," said Osamu Nakashima, Corporate Vice President of Fujifilm Business Innovation Corp. "We've put huge emphasis on digital packaging in the latest developments to our portfolio, and our flagship J Press FP790 is engineered specifically to transform flexible packaging manufacturing. ePac's forward-thinking model makes them the ideal global strategic partner to demonstrate its power.”The press is purpose-built for high-volume flexible packaging, delivering the highest level of quality graphics, exceptional color consistency, and support for recyclable material structures. It delivers pristine 1200 x 1200 dpi resolution, covering over 90% of the Pantonecolor gamut, while using eco-friendly, food-safe water-based inks. It will enable ePac to increase throughput while preserving its short-run, on-demand capabilities, which have become critical for modern brands that need to remain nimble to remain competitive in today's market.With this expanded capacity, ePac is well-positioned to support both emerging and established brands seeking shorter lead times, localized production, and scalable packaging solutions aligned with evolving market demands.About ePac:ePac Flexible Packaging is a global leader in digital flexible packaging, delivering high-quality, custom packaging with low minimums, fast turnaround times, and sustainable material options. Founded in 2016, ePac began with a single plant in Madison, Wisconsin, with manufacturing facilities across the United States, Canada, Europe, and beyond, ePac helps brands bring products to market faster and adapt quickly to changing consumer demand. Today, through its proprietary technology platform - ePacONE (One Network Everywhere), ePac provides brands of all sizes the ability to produce any size order in any of its 20+ facilities across the globe.ePac offers a full complement of sustainable film options, while its print technology platform is carbon-neutral and inherently eco-friendly. Further, the company offers true order-to-demand capability, helping brands reduce inventory and obsolescence.For more information about ePac Flexible Packaging and its services, please visit .About FujifilmFujifilm/Graphic Communication Division is a leading supplier of innovative products and solutions to the global graphic communications industry. Through a comprehensive portfolio encompassing pre-press systems, inkjet presses, and packaging solutions, Fujifilm delivers sustainable and high-value technology to printers worldwide. For more information, visit fujifilm.

Jeff Jacobs

ePac Holdings

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Flexible Packaging, Made Simple

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ePac Flexible Packaging and Fujifilm Form Global Strategic Partnership to Transform Flexible Packaging Operations News Provided By ePac Holdings October 19, 2026, 12:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Consumer Goods, Food & Beverage Industry, Manufacturing, Technology



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