Dispel Introduces Dispel Zero Trust Engine For Oems To Standardize Secure Remote Service At Scale

New solution addresses the operational friction and third-party risk OEMs and machine builders face delivering remote service, launching at Gartner IT Symposium

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, October 19, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Dispel, recognized as a Cool Vendor in GartnerReport: Cool Vendor in Cyber-Physical Systems (CPS) Security, today announced from Gartner IT Symposium/XpoTM 2026 the launch of Dispel Zero Trust Engine for OEMs, a solution purpose-built for OEMs and machine builders who deliver remote service directly to their industrial customers' equipment.Battle-tested and proven at scale, the Dispel Zero Trust Engine supports remote service at multiple OEMs, including ABB under ABB Care. "Partnering with Dispel's technology enables faster service response, real-time support and a secure foundation to deliver digital solutions remotely and reliably to our customers around the world," said Charles Bennett, Global Head of Service, Energy Industries, Process Automation, ABB.Where OEM Remote Service Breaks DownThird-party remote access is now one of manufacturing's greatest risk vectors. According to Verizon's 2026 Data Breach Investigations Report, 61 percent of breaches at manufacturers involve a third party, up from a 48 percent cross-industry average, with third-party involvement jumping 60 percent year-over-year. Most OEMs already have remote access, but few have a solution built to withstand that scrutiny. Standing VPNs and jump hosts create always-on exposure. A different, customer-imposed tool shows up at nearly every account. Shared credentials leave no way to trace who actually connected, manual approvals slow response exactly when downtime is measured in dollars per minute, and inconsistent logging leaves most OEMs unable to reconstruct what actually happened after the fact.“As remote operations become the norm, organizations are pivoting from 'secure connectivity' to 'secure operations,' with fit for purpose cyber-physical systems secure remote access products,” according to the GartnerMarket Guide for CPS Secure Remote Access. OEMs feel this shift directly as security reviews increasingly stall contracts that once closed on trust alone."Enabling machine builders to scale service and deliver faster SLAs should not require a patchwork of tools," said Ben Burke, President and COO of Dispel. "We built Dispel Zero Trust Engine for OEMs to do both from one platform, whether that's one site or an entire fleet. That's what lets an OEM's service team deliver the same experience everywhere they operate."Built to Scale Where Other SRA Platforms Can'tDispel Zero Trust Engine for OEMs replaces the patchwork most OEMs and machine builders accumulate one account at a time, by answering the operational friction directly:. A Tiered Connection Suite, Browser Connect, Virtual Desktop, or local application gives every technician the right access method through one platform, not a different tool per customer.. Disposable, session-based infrastructure eliminates standing VPN exposure, with no static attack surface to map to.. Every session is scoped, time-bound, and recorded automatically, so who connected, what they did, and when access closed is documented before a customer's security team asks.. Just-in-time access and MFA are enforced by default, not configured as an afterthought.. Real-time topology provides visibility across every facility, gateway, and device, so nothing goes down unnoticed.In addition, Dispel offers three capabilities that extend that standard further. Dispel Intelligence brings Dynamic Risk Scoring to every session, from login to disconnect, surfacing session risk before it becomes an incident. For high-value assets or high-risk thresholds, Dispel Identity ties the session to a verified, named technician through government ID and biometric verification, closing the liability a shared credential can create. Dispel Compliance continuously evaluates against regulatory frameworks including NERC CIP, IEC 62443, and NIS2, turning a review that can stall a contract for weeks into a same-day, audit-ready answer.Deployment Options Built to Meet Every Customer Requirement, at Fleet ScalePoint solutions and legacy VPN tools break down at scale, because they were never built to flex per customer without multiplying overhead. Dispel Zero Trust Engine for OEMs does both: standardizes on one platform, and still meets whatever a customer requires.. Foundation, Multi-Tenant: secure remote access across every customer from one environment, with a custodian model that keeps control in the customer's hands.. Premium, Single-Tenant: a dedicated environment per customer, for high-security or enterprise requirements.. Advanced, On-Prem/Hybrid: extends into customer-owned infrastructure to meet strict regulatory or operational requirements, combining cloud scale with local control.OEMs can start with Rapid-Deploy SaaS, which is live in days with minimal setup required and ideal for a rapid pilot, or run Dispel white-labeled as their own OEM-owned platform, fully standalone within the OEM's own security perimeter with centralized control across every customer account. Both paths share the same architecture, so a pilot never requires re-platforming to scale: deployment averages under one hour per site, onboarding requires under one hour of training, and OEMs on the platform have scaled from pilot to hundreds of sites within months, that are cloud-native with no per-site infrastructure to build.AVAILABILITYDispel Zero Trust Engine for OEMs is available now, deployable as SaaS or as a fully white-labeled OEM-owned platform. Dispel will be demonstrating the solution at Gartner IT Symposium/XpoTM 2026 booth 842. Organizations can learn more and request a demo at dispel/book.Gartner, Cool Vendors in Cyber-Physical Systems Security 2025, 18 September 2025, Katell ThielemannGartner and IT Symposium Xpo is a trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates.About Gartner IT Symposium/XpoGartner IT Symposium/Xpo is the world's most important gathering for CIOs and other IT executives. CIOs and IT executives rely on these conferences to learn how to become agents of change in their organisations and harness AI for successful digital transformation. Follow news and updates from the conference on X and LinkedIn using #GartnerSYM, and on the Gartner Newsroom.About DispelDispel delivers security that makes industrial operations run faster. The Dispel Zero Trust Engine securely connects people and operational data across complex OT environments, unifying secure remote access, industrial data streaming, Dispel Intelligence, Dispel Identity, Dispel Compliance, and OTFusion into one platform built for industrial scale. Founded in 2015, Dispel pioneered network-level Moving Target Defense (MTD) and holds 60 patents, protecting over $500 billion in manufactured goods annually and securing remote access for more than 60 million utility users worldwide. Learn more at dispel.

Mark Lennon

Dispel

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Dispel Introduces Dispel Zero Trust Engine for OEMs to Standardize Secure Remote Service at Scale News Provided By Dispel October 19, 2026, 12:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Energy Industry, Food & Beverage Industry, IT Industry, Manufacturing, Technology



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