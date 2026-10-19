Hur Family Farm Named 2026 Best Of Texas Award Winner

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) CUMBY, TX, UNITED STATES, October 19, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Hur Family Farm, a working farm in Cumby that breeds Catahoula Leopard Dogs and Anatolian Shepherds, has received the 2026 Best of Texas Award. The recognition honors nearly 20 years of passion for dogs and the care the farm puts into matching each puppy with the right family, both across the state and beyond.Owner Kimberley Hur takes a personal approach to every placement. Prospective families begin by watching an introductory video and reviewing the AKC Canine Good Citizen pledge. They then complete an online application and connect directly with Hur about the puppy they hope to adopt. Hur Family Farm is one of two breeders listed with the American Kennel Club as a registered AKC-FSS Catahoula breeder. For families outside the area, door-to-door shipping is available through USDA-licensed and insured transporters, with a required Certificate of Veterinary Inspection for each puppy. In addition to its dogs, the farm raises registered Nigerian Dwarf and Nubian dairy goats.The farm's roots trace back to Hur's childhood summers on her great-grandparents' farm near the Great Smoky Mountains in Tennessee. Those years instilled a deep respect for self-sufficient living and hard work. Today, Hur is building on that foundation in Cumby with a new main barn and pond. Plans include fruit and nut orchards and vegetable gardens. Hur also intends to offer homesteading classes that share traditional farm skills with the community.“Dogs have been our passion for almost two decades, and every puppy that leaves this farm carries a piece of our family with it,” said Kimberley Hur of Hur Family Farm.“Being recognized by the people who have welcomed our dogs into their homes means more than we can say. We are grateful to every owner who trusted us, and we look forward to many more happy matches.”As the farm continues to grow, Hur Family Farm remains committed to thoughtful placements and to the working-farm traditions that shaped its founder. The 2026 Best of Texas Award reflects the trust of the families who have made Hur's dogs part of their lives, and the farm looks forward to welcoming many more in the years ahead.Contact InformationCompany Name: Hur Family FarmPhone: 940-453-0310Address: 1127 County Road 1126, Cumby, TX 75433Website: hurcompanyFor more information, click here.

Hur Family Farm

Hur Family Farm

+1 940-453-0310

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Hur Family Farm Named 2026 Best of Texas Award Winner News Provided By Storyroad Marketing October 19, 2026, 12:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.