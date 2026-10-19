Byteful Introduces Organisations, Bringing Role-Based Access Control To Every Account At No Extra Charge

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Shared team workspaces, Owner/Admin/User roles, and fine-grained, expiring API keys are now available on all accounts with no plan or member limits.

MANCHESTER, UNITED KINGDOM, October 19, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Byteful, the UK-based web data infrastructure platform formerly known as Ping Proxies, today announced Organisations, shared team workspaces built on role-based access control (RBAC). Organisations are live on every Byteful account from today at no extra charge, with nothing gated by plan or by the number of members a team adds.The release gives developers, finance staff and operations teams their own logins and roles within a single workspace, and extends the same control to the AI agents those teams run. Every API key now belongs to the workspace rather than to an individual, and can be limited to exactly the actions it needs to perform.From One Login to a Team WorkspaceUntil now, every Byteful account belonged to a single person. As a customer's team grew, so did the number of people sharing that one password, and every API key issued from the account carried the full permissions of the account itself. When a team member left, the only remedy was to change the password, redistribute it, and hope nothing broke in the meantime. In practice, accounts became a team's shared infrastructure while remaining tied to one person's login.Team access was one of the commitments Byteful made when it rebranded from Ping Proxies in April 2026. Organisations delivers it: one workspace, a login for each person, and a role that matches the work they do.Roles, Workspaces and a Single InvoiceOrganisations ships today with:● Personal workspaces and organisations: every account has a personal workspace, and teams can create an organisation alongside it or convert the personal workspace into one. Users can belong to more than one organisation and switch between them in two clicks.● Owner, Admin and User roles: Admins edit the organisation and manage keys and members, while Users work inside the workspace without those controls. Ownership can be transferred to another member whenever needed.● One invoice per organisation: billing follows the workspace, not the person, so an entire team sits on a single invoice.● Team-owned services: active services, billing information and API keys belong to the organisation. When someone leaves, they are removed from the organisation and their access ends with them.● Fine-Grained API Keys for Teams and AI AgentsAPI keys receive particular attention in this release, because keys end up in more places than most teams expect and, until now, each one could do anything the account could. Teams can now create fine-grained keys that carry only the permissions they choose, with an expiry date set at creation; if a key leaks, the damage stops where the permissions do. Unrestricted keys with full access remain available for workflows that need them.The same model applies to AI agents. Any action in the Byteful API, from generating proxies to completing a checkout, can be scoped to what a team wants an agent to touch. An agent whose job is generating proxies receives a key that can only generate proxies.“Most Byteful accounts start as one person's login and end up as a team's infrastructure, and for a long time the account could not tell a developer, a finance person and an agent apart. Organisations fixes that. A key that only generates proxies can only generate proxies, and when someone leaves you remove them and their access goes with them,” said Timur Gok, Founder of Byteful.Available Today on Every AccountExisting customers have nothing to set up. Every current account is already a personal workspace, and existing API keys continue to work unchanged. Organisations is available at no cost on every plan from today.About BytefulByteful is a UK-based web data infrastructure platform providing access to a global network of ethically sourced residential and mobile proxies. The company supports businesses building web scraping systems, data pipelines, and AI-powered automation tools through its API-first platform.

Timur Gok

Byteful

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Byteful Introduces Organisations, Bringing Role-Based Access Control to Every Account at No Extra Charge News Provided By Byteful October 19, 2026, 12:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, IT Industry, Law, Technology, Telecommunications



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.