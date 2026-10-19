Lourie Life & Health Named 2026 Best Of South Carolina Regional Award Winner

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) COLUMBIA, SC, UNITED STATES, October 19, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Lourie Life & Health, a Columbia-based agency specializing in Medicare, Health, Life, and Group Insurance, has been named a winner of the 2026 Best of South Carolina Regional Award. The recognition celebrates the agency's fifteen-year commitment to helping people navigate one of the most confusing corners of adult life: choosing the right insurance coverage.Founded in 2011, Lourie Life & Health built its practice around client education rather than sales quotas. Agents walk clients through Medicare, health, life, and group insurance options one on one, breaking down plan types, subsidies, and enrollment deadlines in plain language. The agency positions itself as a one-stop shop for expert guidance on Medicare, Health, Life, and Group Insurance in South Carolina, with services offered at no cost to clients.That approach traces back to founder Joel Lourie, who started the company in a spare bedroom before business partner Chris Johnson joined him. A former member of the South Carolina House and Senate, Lourie brought a public service mindset to the business, and it shows with how the growing team, now serving Columbia, Greenville and Myrtle Beach, treats every client relationship as a lasting commitment rather than a single transaction.“We started this agency because people deserve a straight answer about their insurance options, not a sales pitch,” said Joel Lourie, founder and President of Lourie Life & Health.“This award reflects the work our whole team puts in every day to make sure clients feel confident, not confused.”As more people across the state reach retirement age and face an increasingly complicated insurance landscape, Lourie Life & Health plans to keep its focus on the plain-spoken approach that earned it the 2026 Best of South Carolina Regional Award. For a team that started in a spare bedroom, the recognition marks another milestone in a mission that has stayed the same from day one: helping people understand their coverage.For more information, click here.

Lourie Life & Health

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Lourie Life & Health Named 2026 Best of South Carolina Regional Award Winner News Provided By Storyroad Marketing October 19, 2026, 12:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Companies, Insurance Industry



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