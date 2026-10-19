Dirigo Announces Fourth ON Leadership Conference For June 8, 2027

ON2027

The experiential leadership conference will explore“Intentionality” and invite participants to consider one question: Are You Ready to Become?

WARWICK, RI, UNITED STATES, October 19, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Dirigo, a Rhode Island-based firm specializing in immersive leadership development, has announced the fourth ON Leadership Conference, scheduled for Tuesday, June 8, 2027, from 1 to 5 p.m. at Rhodes on the Pawtuxet in Cranston, Rhode Island.This year's theme,“Intentionality,” asks leaders to look beyond what they do and consider who they're becoming. The conference builds on three previous events-Transformation in 2019, Leadership Alchemy in 2024, and Empowerment in 2026-that have brought together more than 600 attendees.ON2027 builds on a core belief: You cannot separate the leader from the human being.“We spend so much of our lives focused on what's next that we rarely ask whether we're headed where we intended to go,” said Tim Hebert, founder and CEO of Dirigo and author of The Intentional Leader.“ON2027 is an invitation to interrupt that pattern. Because becoming isn't something that happens someday, it's happening right now.”Exploring the Human Side of LeadershipMost leadership programs focus on helping people become better leaders. ON2027 asks a different question: What about becoming a better version of yourself? After all, who we are as people has a lot to do with who we are as leaders.The conference is designed to interrupt autopilot and create space for something people rarely give themselves time to do: notice where they are, decide what matters, and choose what comes next.Participants will experience short leadership talks, storytelling, creative performances, interactive activities, and opportunities to connect and reflect.People don't leave their personal lives at the office door. Who we are shapes how we lead, how we work with others, and the decisions we make. ON2027 gives participants a chance to step away from the demands of everyday life and think about what matters, where they're headed, and what they might want to do differently.From Always On to ON LeadershipThe conference traces its roots to the Always On Symposium, which Hebert created while leading Atrion, a technology services company he grew from a spare-bedroom startup into a $170 million business employing about 300 people. The original symposium explored the intersection of leadership, business, and technology.The name“ON” grew out of the notion that leadership is a 24/7, 365-day-a-year responsibility. You don't stop being a leader when the workday ends. You're always on.Following the sale of Atrion in 2016, Hebert launched the ON Leadership Conference in 2019, shifting the focus toward leadership and human potential. Subsequent conferences followed in 2024 and 2026.With ON2027, organizers intend to make the conference annual and are preparing to welcome approximately 250 to 300 attendees.SAVE THE DATE!Event Information and RegistrationEvent: ON2027 - IntentionalityCentral Question: Are You Ready to Become?Date: Tuesday, June 8, 2027Registration and Networking: NoonConference: 1–5 p.m.Location: Rhodes on the Pawtuxet, 60 Rhodes Place, Cranston, RI 02905Tickets: Officially Go ON SALE on December 8, 2026! | Regular Price: $249 with Early Bird $199 pricing through April 15, 2027!Additional conference information is available at ON2027. Registration opens on December 8, 2026!Speakers and program announcements will follow as the conference approaches.

Garry Foisy

Dirigo

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Dirigo Announces Fourth ON Leadership Conference for June 8, 2027 News Provided By Dirigo October 19, 2026, 12:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education



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