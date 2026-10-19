Ram Gopal Varma Says Tiger Shroff Firing Incident Appears Driven By 'Vanity And Pride'

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Oct 19 (IANS) Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma has reacted to the firing incident involving actor Tiger Shroff, suggesting that the attack appeared to be driven by“vanity and pride” rather than motives typically associated with criminal violence.

Taking to social media, Varma described the incident as a“never before seen phenomenon” and offered his perspective on what could have prompted the attack. He wrote on his X handle,“What happened with @iTIGERSHROFF is a never before seen phenomenon. Instead of killings relating to extortion, contract murders, settlements etc, for the first time ever, they seem to be wanting to kill for vanity and pride.”

The incident occurred on October 19 outside a football club near Pushpa Narsee Park in Juhu, Mumbai. While Tiger Shroff was unharmed, his driver and an autorickshaw driver were injured in the firing. According to reports, three people suspected of involvement in the incident were later apprehended in Kota, Rajasthan.

The incident has drawn reactions from several members of the film industry, who have voiced concerns about safety and called for prompt action against those responsible.

Urvashi Rautela told IANS,“It's very deeply disturbing. My heartfelt strength and prayers to Tiger and his family. And I really hope that the authorities take swift action. Like really fast.”

Filmmaker Ashoke Pandit said,“I, on behalf of Film, on behalf of the National Institute of Industry and Employees, on behalf of the Director's Association and in part the producers group, condemn this attack on one of the major celebrities of our industry. And I thank God that nothing fatal happened and he is safe. One really feels quite shocked and quite pained. And we all stand by Jackie Shroff and the entire family in this hour of crisis.”

“One can understand the trauma which Jackie and the entire family must be undergoing now. They must have never expected that this will happen to their son. The entire atmosphere of insecurity, unsafe, has crept into the industry. It was the second attack on our industry in recent times, where earlier, a few months back, Rohit Shetty's house was under attack. Bullets were fired on his house also,” he added.