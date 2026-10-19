DRI Arrests Three Traffickers, Seizes 10 Kg Of Drugs In 3 Separate Operations

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 19 (IANS) The DRI arrested three drug traffickers and seized narcotics weighing over 10 kg in three separate seizures reported from Bengaluru, Nagpur and New Delhi since October 16, an official said on Monday.

As part of an intensified crackdown, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) carried out intelligence-led operations that led to the seizure of around 7.1 kg of amphetamine in two operations and around 3.1 kg of cocaine in a third operation, leading to the arrest of three persons, said an official statement.

The seizures were made at Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru, Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGI), New Delhi, and from a place near Nagpur.

Acting on specific intelligence, the DRI officers intercepted a passenger arriving at Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru, from Delhi on October 14, the DRI said.

An examination of the passenger's baggage led to the recovery of 5.166 kg of amphetamine. The recovered substance was seized under the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985, and the passenger was arrested, it said.

Two days later, in another intelligence-led operation, officers of DRI intercepted an Indian national travelling by bus from Delhi to Hyderabad near Khapa Phata, Saoner, on the outskirts of Nagpur, it said.

An examination of his backpack revealed a white crystalline substance concealed inside a new ladies' suit.

As the backpack appeared unusually heavy, officers examined its inner lining and discovered another concealed packet containing a similar substance, the DRI said.

Field testing yielded a positive result for amphetamine. In total, 1.97 kg of amphetamine was recovered and seized under the NDPS Act, 1985. The passenger was arrested, it said.

In a separate operation on October 16, acting on specific intelligence, DRI officials intercepted an Indian passenger who had arrived at Terminal 3 of IGI Airport, New Delhi, from Ghana.

A systematic examination of his baggage led to the recovery of six transparent packets containing white powder, weighing 3.134 kg in total.

Field testing confirmed a positive result for cocaine. The substance was seized under the provisions of the NDPS Act, 1985, and the passenger was arrested, the DRI said.