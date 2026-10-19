Neetu Chandra On Shots Fired At Tiger Shroff: 'I Am Very Scared'

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Oct 19 (IANS) Actress Neetu Chandra has expressed fear following the firing incident involving actor Tiger Shroff in Mumbai.

She said she initially thought the news was fake, as she had always considered the city a safe place to live. Speaking to IANS, Neetu said she was shocked when she first heard about the incident and felt frightened after learning that it had actually happened.

“I thought it was a lie because this can't happen. Mumbai is a very safe place where we live. I started my career 20 years ago and I always felt very safe. I thought it must have happened somewhere else. But when I got all the information, I felt very scared,” Neetu said.

Sharing her concerns about safety, the actress added,“It's a very dangerous zone. You are going somewhere and you are scared to even speak. You might get shot. It's a very, very sad feeling, and I got very scared.”

Neetu said actors were in the profession to entertain people and questioned how such incidents could take place when members of the film industry were simply going about their work.

“All these actors, all of us are here to entertain the world. All of them are very nice people. How is it possible that such incidents are happening? I am sure that Maharashtra Police, Mumbai Police, which we consider to be the best, are definitely investigating. The result will be known very soon. We will again be called a safe city where everyone can come and live. National integration happens only in Mumbai,” she added.

The firing incident took place on Sunday evening outside a football club near Pushpa Narsee Park in Mumbai's Juhu area. Tiger Shroff escaped unhurt, while his driver and an autorickshaw driver sustained injuries. According to the latest reports, three suspects were subsequently arrested in Kota, Rajasthan, in connection with the incident.