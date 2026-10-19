UP SHOCKER! Sitapur Man Ends 17-Year Marriage, Lets Wife Leave With Her Partner

A family in Sitapur, Uttar Pradesh, has drawn attention after a man reportedly agreed to part ways with his wife of 17 years when she expressed her wish to live with another man. The couple have two sons, and the decision has brought an end to their long marriage.

The incident was reported from the Misrikh area of Sitapur. According to media reports, the husband, Vipin Bhargava, married Rekha on March 12, 2009. They have two sons, aged 16 and 14.

Facebook Friendship Reportedly Turned Into a Relationship

According to reports citing the husband, Rekha became acquainted with Rahul Kumar Upadhyay, a resident of Ambedkar Nagar, through social media. Their friendship reportedly grew closer over time.

The situation took a turn when Rekha allegedly left home. Vipin subsequently filed a missing-person report, according to the published account. After returning home around 22 days later, on October 14, Rekha reportedly told her husband that she wanted to live with Rahul rather than continue their marriage.

Husband Agrees to Let Her Leave

Reports said that after Rekha expressed her decision, the couple completed paperwork at the Misrikh tehsil office. They later went to a Hanuman temple, where Rekha exchanged wedding garlands with Rahul. Vipin reportedly accompanied them and saw his wife off as she left with Rahul for Delhi. According to media reports, Vipin said he no longer wished to continue the relationship and that he was content with his two sons.

Questions Remain About the Family's Future

The separation has also raised questions about the future of the couple's two teenage sons and how the change may affect their family life.

The reported incident highlights the personal decisions and family challenges that can arise when a long-term relationship comes to an end. Details in the account are based on media reports, and the circumstances should be understood in that context.