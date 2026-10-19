Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Inaugurates 200 TPD Biogas Plant In Goyla Dairy, Announces Six More Projects

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Monday inaugurated a biogas plant with a processing capacity of 200 tonnes per day (TPD) at Goyla Dairy under the 'Seva Sankalp Abhiyan'. Delhi Minister Ashish Sood was also present at the event. The initiative aims to process cattle dung into biogas and organic manure while supporting the capital's efforts to promote green energy and reduce pollution.

The inauguration also brought renewed attention to the project's long timeline, as Gupta said it had received approval in 2018 but was inaugurated only in 2026. She blamed the delay on the previous Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government, alleging that political considerations had held up the work.

CM Rekha Gupta Announces Six More Biogas Plants

Speaking at the inauguration, Gupta said her government had commissioned three biogas plants during the preceding one-and-a-half years. She announced plans to establish six additional facilities to expand Delhi's capacity to process cattle dung.

According to the Chief Minister, one of the proposed plants will be located in Ghazipur, while five others are planned at different locations.

Gupta said Delhi generates approximately 1,500 tonnes of cattle dung daily and stressed the need for sufficient processing infrastructure to convert this waste into green energy. The planned facilities are intended to strengthen the city's waste-management capacity.

Nangli Plant Processes 55,000 Tonnes of Cattle Dung

The Chief Minister also referred to the biogas plant in Nangli, which she said was established in September 2025. According to her, the facility processed around 55,000 tonnes of cattle dung into gas and manure over the reported period.

She argued that processing cattle dung through such facilities could help prevent waste from entering the Yamuna and worsening river pollution.

The government has positioned biogas production as part of a broader effort to manage dairy waste more effectively while generating useful energy and manure.

Delhi Government Focuses on Dairy Colony Drainage

Alongside biogas infrastructure, Gupta highlighted efforts to improve drainage systems in Delhi's dairy colonies.

She said officials had identified drainage improvements as a necessary priority alongside the construction of biogas plants. According to the Chief Minister, ₹50 crore was obtained for drainage-related work across the dairy colonies, and new drains were being constructed.

Improved drainage is expected to complement waste-management efforts in these areas.

Ashish Sood Criticises Previous Government

Delhi Minister Ashish Sood described the inauguration as the beginning of work on a project funded in 2018. He criticised the previous government, alleging that political publicity had taken priority over public welfare projects.

Sood also highlighted the plant's potential contribution to efforts to protect and clean the Yamuna.

The Goyla Dairy facility, along with the proposed additional plants and drainage improvements, forms part of the Delhi government's stated approach to cattle-waste management and green energy production. The effectiveness of these initiatives will depend on their implementation and their ability to handle the city's substantial daily waste generation.