Kremlin Slams Europe Unrest Claims, Confirms Cabinet Shake-Up
(MENAFN) The Kremlin on Monday dismissed allegations that Russia is behind unrest in Europe, while also confirming that a government reshuffle has won the president’s backing.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said no one is taking the “absurd accusations” of Russian involvement seriously. Speaking to a Russian media outlet, he said: “Nobody anywhere takes such absurd accusations seriously anymore. Not even in Europe itself,”
Unrest in France
The remarks follow mass protests in Paris and other French cities on Oct. 17. Reports say peaceful demonstrations turned into riots in some locations, with protesters setting municipal buildings ablaze, looting shops and attacking police stations.
Government reshuffle
Peskov said President Vladimir Putin had endorsed proposals from Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin for changes to the government. Mishustin laid them out at a working meeting with Putin on Monday morning, according to Peskov.
The spokesman did not say which officials would be affected. Under the Constitution, Mishustin must send the relevant nominations to the State Duma for approval.
Modi visit and Putin’s annual event
Asked whether Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi would visit Russia by the end of this year or in 2027, Peskov said the trip would most likely happen next year. A 2000 declaration on strategic partnership between Russia and India calls for annual meetings between the two countries’ leaders, and under the established rotation, Modi is due to make the next visit.
Peskov also said Putin’s combined call-in show and annual news conference is traditionally held in December.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said no one is taking the “absurd accusations” of Russian involvement seriously. Speaking to a Russian media outlet, he said: “Nobody anywhere takes such absurd accusations seriously anymore. Not even in Europe itself,”
Unrest in France
The remarks follow mass protests in Paris and other French cities on Oct. 17. Reports say peaceful demonstrations turned into riots in some locations, with protesters setting municipal buildings ablaze, looting shops and attacking police stations.
Government reshuffle
Peskov said President Vladimir Putin had endorsed proposals from Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin for changes to the government. Mishustin laid them out at a working meeting with Putin on Monday morning, according to Peskov.
The spokesman did not say which officials would be affected. Under the Constitution, Mishustin must send the relevant nominations to the State Duma for approval.
Modi visit and Putin’s annual event
Asked whether Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi would visit Russia by the end of this year or in 2027, Peskov said the trip would most likely happen next year. A 2000 declaration on strategic partnership between Russia and India calls for annual meetings between the two countries’ leaders, and under the established rotation, Modi is due to make the next visit.
Peskov also said Putin’s combined call-in show and annual news conference is traditionally held in December.
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