Belgium Eyes ‘Gendarmerie 2.0’ Riot Unit After 195 Arrests
(MENAFN) Belgium is weighing a new mobile brigade to bolster security during riots and violent demonstrations, a Belgian news agency reported Monday, as unrest flares across Europe.
The Defense and Home Affairs ministries are in talks over the unit. Theo Francken, the defense minister, characterized it as a “Gendarmerie 2.0” that would operate under Home Affairs Ministry authority.
Weekend clashes prompt push
The plan follows a wave of violence around demonstrations in several European cities, including in France and Belgium, where clashes broke out over the weekend. On Saturday, Belgian police detained 195 people during protests against education policies and budget cuts in Brussels and Liege.
“When there are riots, security needs to be stepped up,” Francken said, underlining the need for extra operational capacity to counter escalating violence.
How it would work
Under the proposal, the Defense Ministry would give officers military training and place them at the disposal of the Home Affairs Ministry.
“We need an operational reserve with military training. When violence is this extreme, we must be able to protect citizens,” Francken said. He added that Prime Minister Bart De Wever had been informed of the plans.
Home Affairs Minister Bernard Quintin confirmed the discussions were under way and portrayed the initiative as a widening of existing cooperation between police and the military. He pointed to joint efforts to secure certain sites and to patrols carried out alongside the railway police as examples of collaboration already in place.
The Defense and Home Affairs ministries are in talks over the unit. Theo Francken, the defense minister, characterized it as a “Gendarmerie 2.0” that would operate under Home Affairs Ministry authority.
Weekend clashes prompt push
The plan follows a wave of violence around demonstrations in several European cities, including in France and Belgium, where clashes broke out over the weekend. On Saturday, Belgian police detained 195 people during protests against education policies and budget cuts in Brussels and Liege.
“When there are riots, security needs to be stepped up,” Francken said, underlining the need for extra operational capacity to counter escalating violence.
How it would work
Under the proposal, the Defense Ministry would give officers military training and place them at the disposal of the Home Affairs Ministry.
“We need an operational reserve with military training. When violence is this extreme, we must be able to protect citizens,” Francken said. He added that Prime Minister Bart De Wever had been informed of the plans.
Home Affairs Minister Bernard Quintin confirmed the discussions were under way and portrayed the initiative as a widening of existing cooperation between police and the military. He pointed to joint efforts to secure certain sites and to patrols carried out alongside the railway police as examples of collaboration already in place.
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