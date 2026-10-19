UAE Parents Urged To Understand Online Slang To Protect Children

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) A word in a child's chat, an unfamiliar emoji or a joke shared on social media may appear harmless to parents, but could carry a meaning they do not recognise. As children develop their own digital language, the UAE's Child Safety Organisation is urging families to keep pace with online slang and trends to better identify potential risks.

Vulgar terms such as SYBAU, gyatt and skibidi are part of the constantly evolving vocabulary of online spaces frequented by younger users. While many expressions are simply playful internet slang, others can carry sexual references, bullying messages or discriminatory meanings, depending on the context in which they are used.

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The concern is particularly relevant in the UAE, where digital devices are a regular part of children's lives. Figures cited by UAE authorities in January 2026 indicate that 97 per cent of children aged seven and above regularly use digital devices, while one in three has been contacted by strangers online.

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The UAE has introduced the Child Digital Safety Law and strengthened oversight of more than 4,000 digital platforms as part of wider efforts to create a safer online environment for children. However, authorities emphasise that parental awareness remains an important part of keeping young users safe.

The Child Safety Organisation has urged parents and caregivers to familiarise themselves with emerging slang, emojis, abbreviations and social media trends, while learning how their meanings can change across platforms and conversations.

It also encouraged families to understand the digital platforms their children use, the content they consume and the people they communicate with. Parents should regularly check the age ratings of electronic games to ensure they are appropriate for their children's ages and developmental stages.

For parents struggling to keep up with rapidly changing online vocabulary, the first step may be to ask children what an unfamiliar expression means rather than immediately assuming the worst.

An emoji or slang term, on its own, is not necessarily a warning sign. Its meaning may depend on the conversation, the people involved and the way it is used. However, unfamiliar expressions can provide an opportunity for parents to check whether an interaction involves bullying, manipulation, secrecy or inappropriate requests.

Regular, open conversations about online experiences can also help children feel more comfortable approaching adults when something makes them uneasy. Rather than treating digital safety as a one-off discussion, parents are encouraged to make it an ongoing part of family life.

Dr Hanadi Saleh Al Yafei, Director General of the Child Safety Organisation, said parents need to understand children's digital experiences to recognise the risks they may encounter.

"We cannot protect children from risks we do not recognise, and we cannot recognise them if we do not understand their digital world. Parents must be willing to learn the language their children speak, even when that language is unfamiliar. Protection begins with understanding, not simply monitoring."

The message is that safeguarding children online involves more than checking their devices or restricting screen time. Parents also need to understand the digital environments in which their children socialise, communicate and consume content.

Keeping up with online trends, asking questions without judgement and maintaining open communication can help families distinguish harmless internet humour from interactions that may warrant closer attention.

As digital culture continues to change, the organisation's message to parents is clear: understanding how children communicate online is an essential part of helping them navigate it safely.

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