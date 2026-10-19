World Health Organization (WHO) Deploys Preparedness Data Exchange (PDX) Preparedness Intelligence Platform In The Democratic Republic Of The Congo

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The World Health Organization Regional Office for Africa (WHO AFRO) has deployed its Preparedness Data Exchange (PDX) platform in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, strengthening the country's access to epidemic intelligence and early-warning information to support preparedness and response to health emergencies.

PDX uses artificial intelligence to bring together health and risk information, helping countries spot potential threats early and prepare for and respond to them. PDX is now in use in the Democratic Republic of the Congo. The platform connects the country to a regional platform serving all 47 Member States in the WHO African Region.

“Countries cannot respond to what they cannot see. With PDX now active in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, national teams have faster access to the signals that matter, while connecting those insights to the wider regional picture,” said Dr Dick Chamla, Programme Area Manager of the WHO Regional Emergency Hub in Nairobi, Kenya.“As the country responds to Ebola amid significant cross-border movement, linking national and regional intelligence is critical to detecting risks earlier, informing decisions and turning early warning into early action.”

The deployment is particularly relevant for the Democratic Republic of the Congo as it is currently responding to Ebola and also given its complex epidemiological context, population movement and cross-border health risks. Access to timely intelligence can help strengthen situational awareness and support health authorities in identifying and responding to emerging threats.

Alongside the PDX deployment, Dure Technologies in collaboration with WHO installed Voyage Santé, a digital points-of-entry system, at key locations, including N'djili International Airport and the Nord Bangui border post. The system strengthens screening, early detection and public health measures at points of entry, enabling authorities to identify potential health threats promptly and take appropriate action.

The combined use of points-of-entry systems and preparedness intelligence provides an opportunity to strengthen the connection between early warning, surveillance and response, supporting a more integrated approach to health security.

The Democratic Republic of the Congo is the first country where PDX has been deployed, contributing to WHO's efforts to strengthen preparedness intelligence across the African Region. By linking country-level information with regional preparedness systems, the platform supports a more connected approach to monitoring risks and informing preparedness actions. Further deployments are planned for other countries in the region to support early detection and inform public health preparedness.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of WHO Regional Office for Africa.