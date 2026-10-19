Ambassador Han Jing Calls On Honourable (Hon.) Professor (Prof.) Roma Chilengi, Minister Of Health Of Zambia

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On October 19, 2026, Ambassador Han Jing paid a courtesy call on Hon. Prof. Roma Chilengi, Minister of Health of Zambia.

Ambassador Han congratulated Prof. Chilengi on his appointment and said that, under the strategic guidance of the two Heads of State, China-Zambia comprehensive strategic and cooperative partnership has continued to grow. China attaches great importance to health cooperation and stands ready to strengthen communication and coordination with the Zambian side, deepen cooperation in medical team dispatches, pharmaceutical supplies assistance, health infrastructure development, and continue to improve the health and well-being of the Zambian people.

Prof. Chilengi thanked China for its long-standing support for Zambia's health sector, noting that Zambia values its traditional friendship with China and looks forward to further deepening bilateral cooperation in health and achieving more tangible outcomes.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Embassy of the People's Republic of China in the Republic of Zambia.