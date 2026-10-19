TM44 Inspect Expands UK Location Coverage For Commercial Air Conditioning Inspections
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) TM44 Inspect has expanded its location coverage to help more businesses across the UK access specialist air conditioning inspections and energy assessment services. The company supports commercial property owners, facilities managers and businesses seeking to understand their inspection requirements and maintain compliance with applicable regulations.
The company's location coverage includes major cities such as London, Birmingham, Manchester, Leeds, Sheffield, Nottingham, Leicester and Derby. Dedicated location pages make it easier for businesses to find information about TM44 inspection services relevant to their area.
Beyond these cities, TM44 Inspect provides coverage across a wider range of UK regions, including London, the South East, South West, East of England, West Midlands, East Midlands, North West, North East and Yorkshire. Its regional coverage also extends to Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland.
Air conditioning systems with a combined effective rated output exceeding 12kW are generally subject to TM44 inspection requirements under the UK's Energy Performance of Buildings Regulations. These inspections help building owners and responsible parties understand system performance, identify opportunities to improve energy efficiency and receive practical recommendations for better operation.
Through its UK-wide service coverage, TM44 Inspect aims to make information about commercial air conditioning inspections more accessible to businesses in different locations. Whether a property is situated in London, Birmingham, Manchester or another covered area, businesses can explore the relevant location page to learn more about the inspection process and available services.
The company's qualified assessors provide independent inspections, clear reporting and practical recommendations designed to help businesses improve air conditioning system efficiency and manage operating costs. Landmark lodgement fees are included in every inspection.
Businesses can explore the available locations and find further information through the company's website.
The company's location coverage includes major cities such as London, Birmingham, Manchester, Leeds, Sheffield, Nottingham, Leicester and Derby. Dedicated location pages make it easier for businesses to find information about TM44 inspection services relevant to their area.
Beyond these cities, TM44 Inspect provides coverage across a wider range of UK regions, including London, the South East, South West, East of England, West Midlands, East Midlands, North West, North East and Yorkshire. Its regional coverage also extends to Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland.
Air conditioning systems with a combined effective rated output exceeding 12kW are generally subject to TM44 inspection requirements under the UK's Energy Performance of Buildings Regulations. These inspections help building owners and responsible parties understand system performance, identify opportunities to improve energy efficiency and receive practical recommendations for better operation.
Through its UK-wide service coverage, TM44 Inspect aims to make information about commercial air conditioning inspections more accessible to businesses in different locations. Whether a property is situated in London, Birmingham, Manchester or another covered area, businesses can explore the relevant location page to learn more about the inspection process and available services.
The company's qualified assessors provide independent inspections, clear reporting and practical recommendations designed to help businesses improve air conditioning system efficiency and manage operating costs. Landmark lodgement fees are included in every inspection.
Businesses can explore the available locations and find further information through the company's website.
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