Edgistify Adds A 68,000 Sq Ft Grade A Warehouse At Indospace Luhari, Near Gurugram
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, October 19, 2026: Edgistify, which runs fulfilment for 70+ consumer brands, has added a 68,000 sq ft warehouse in IndoSpace's logistics park at Luhari, Haryana. It is the company's third high-grade facility in the Gurugram region, and new and existing customers are already shipping orders from it.
Edgistify timed the launch for the festive season, the busiest time of the year for consumer brands. Its two existing Gurugram sites are full, so Luhari gives brands one place to stock up early instead of spreading inventory across several partners when demand peaks. The company's operations are built to handle order spikes of up to 2.5 times normal volume.
Luhari ships for websites, marketplaces, quick-commerce apps, and modern trade from one inventory pool. Quick-commerce platforms now ask brands for smaller B2B consignments, more often and in fixed delivery slots. Meeting that takes stock close to demand and enough docks to turn trucks around quickly.
"Our brands have grown faster than our existing space could keep up with, and the festive season is when that pinch shows most," said Umang Shukla, Co-founder and CEO, Edgistify. "We chose IndoSpace because they build some of the best warehouses in India. Luhari is run by the same team as our other sites, so for our customers it is simply more room in a network they already know."
Brands with their own warehouse management system keep using it, with Edgistify's team running the floor. Brands without one can use EdgeOS, Edgistify's in-house platform, which connects to the storefronts, marketplaces, and ERPs they already use. Existing customers can move stock to Luhari without going through a new vendor's onboarding.
About Edgistify
Edgistify is a tech-enabled warehousing and fulfilment partner for India's growing consumer brands. Founded in 2017, it serves 70+ brands across 80+ cities, in categories including beauty, food and beverage, and apparel. Through its courier partners, it also arranges last-mile delivery to more than 27,000 pin codes.
Edgistify timed the launch for the festive season, the busiest time of the year for consumer brands. Its two existing Gurugram sites are full, so Luhari gives brands one place to stock up early instead of spreading inventory across several partners when demand peaks. The company's operations are built to handle order spikes of up to 2.5 times normal volume.
Luhari ships for websites, marketplaces, quick-commerce apps, and modern trade from one inventory pool. Quick-commerce platforms now ask brands for smaller B2B consignments, more often and in fixed delivery slots. Meeting that takes stock close to demand and enough docks to turn trucks around quickly.
"Our brands have grown faster than our existing space could keep up with, and the festive season is when that pinch shows most," said Umang Shukla, Co-founder and CEO, Edgistify. "We chose IndoSpace because they build some of the best warehouses in India. Luhari is run by the same team as our other sites, so for our customers it is simply more room in a network they already know."
Brands with their own warehouse management system keep using it, with Edgistify's team running the floor. Brands without one can use EdgeOS, Edgistify's in-house platform, which connects to the storefronts, marketplaces, and ERPs they already use. Existing customers can move stock to Luhari without going through a new vendor's onboarding.
About Edgistify
Edgistify is a tech-enabled warehousing and fulfilment partner for India's growing consumer brands. Founded in 2017, it serves 70+ brands across 80+ cities, in categories including beauty, food and beverage, and apparel. Through its courier partners, it also arranges last-mile delivery to more than 27,000 pin codes.
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