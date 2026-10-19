Mixstudio Brings Image, Video And Music AI Generation Into One Creative Studio
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) MixStudio, an AI creative studio, has launched a single workspace for making images, video clips, and music. Instead of switching between separate tools, users choose the type of asset they need, write a prompt, and pick from several AI models suited to that job. Image models include GPT Image 2.5, Qwen Image 3 Pro, Seedream 5 Pro, and Grok Image 2. Video models include Seedance 2.5, Wan 3, Kling 3, FLUX 3 Video, and MiniMax H3. Music is handled by Flow Music, which creates instrumentals or full songs with lyrics up to 240 seconds long.
Visual projects can start from a text prompt or a reference image, with support for text-to-image, image-to-image, image editing, text-to-video, image-to-video, and video-to-video. For music, users describe the mood, genre, and instruments, or paste their own lyrics.
MixStudio shows the credit cost before every generation, and the final charge will not exceed that quote. Confirmed failed or timed-out tasks can receive credit adjustments. Plans are credit-based, with monthly or yearly subscriptions and one-time credit packs that never expire.
The studio is built for musicians planning releases, marketers drafting product images and ad concepts, and creators who need soundtracks or short videos. More information is available at
MixStudio was founded in 2026 by Alvy Wood in Sheridan, Wyoming, USA. The company is bootstrapped.
Visual projects can start from a text prompt or a reference image, with support for text-to-image, image-to-image, image editing, text-to-video, image-to-video, and video-to-video. For music, users describe the mood, genre, and instruments, or paste their own lyrics.
MixStudio shows the credit cost before every generation, and the final charge will not exceed that quote. Confirmed failed or timed-out tasks can receive credit adjustments. Plans are credit-based, with monthly or yearly subscriptions and one-time credit packs that never expire.
The studio is built for musicians planning releases, marketers drafting product images and ad concepts, and creators who need soundtracks or short videos. More information is available at
MixStudio was founded in 2026 by Alvy Wood in Sheridan, Wyoming, USA. The company is bootstrapped.
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