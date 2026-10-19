Union Bank Of India Announces Financial Results For The Quarter Ended September 30, 2026
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Mumbai, October19, 2026: The Board of Directors of Union Bank of India today approved the accounts of the Bank for the Quarter ended September 30, 2026.
Key Highlights in Q2FY27
1. Financial Performance:
Net Profit of the Bank stood at Rs. 5,537Crores during Q2FY27. Interest income of Bank stood at Rs. 28,158 Crores during Q2FY27.
2. Business Growth:
Total Business of the Bank increased by 12.01% YoY, wherein Gross Advances increased by 18.53% YoY& Total Deposit grew by 6.87% YoY. Bank has a total Business of Rs.24,75,330Crores as on September 30, 2026.
3. Deposit Growth:
Global deposits have increased by 6.87%YoY. Bank now has total deposits base of Rs. 13,19,455Croresas on September 30, 2026.
4. Growth in Retail, Agri and MSME (RAM) segments:
RAM Segment of the Bank increased by 14.65% YoY, within which11.24%growth in Retail and 22.39% growth in MSME advances is achieved on YoY basis. RAM advances as a percentage of Domestic Advances stood at 57.47%.
5. Reduction in NPA:
Gross NPA (%) reduced by 87bps on YoY basis to 2.42% and Net NPA (%) reduced by13bps on YoY basis to 0.42% as on 30.09.2026.
6. Strong Capital Ratios:
CRAR stood at17.94% as on 30.09.2026. CET-1 ratio improved from14.37% as on 30.09.2025to 16.05% as on 30.09.2026.
7. Returns:
Bank's Return on Assets & Return on Equity stands at 1.38% and 17.21% respectively during Q2FY27.
Network:
8713 Branches including foreign branches
8815 ATMs
28654 BC Points
138 MLPs (MSME Loan Points)
143 RLPs (Retail Loan Points)
117Union MSME First Branches
1670 Gold Loan Points
11 LCBs &38 MCBs
3 SAMBs &27 ARBs
Financial Inclusion schemes:
Financial Inclusion schemes launched by GOI with an aim to eliminate barriers and provide economically priced financial services to the less accessible sections of the society through government-backed schemes like PMJJBY, PMSBY, PMJDY and APY.
Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana (PMJJBY):
This is a Government- backed insurance scheme;where 6.23lakhs new enrollments were done by the Bank for the quarter ended September 30, 2026.
Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana (PMSBY):
This is Government- backed accidental insurance scheme; where 21.76lakhs new enrollments were done by the Bank for the quarter ended September30, 2026.
Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana(PMJDY):
Our bank is instrumental in opening3.49Crores accounts under PMJDY Scheme with balance of Rs. 16,671Crores as on 30.09.2026. The corresponding figure was 3.33Crores account with balance of Rs. 13,864Crores as on 30.09.2026.
Atal Pension Yojana (APY):
APY is a pension scheme, primarily targeted at the individuals working in unorganized sector, 2.85lakh new enrollments were done by Bank for the quarter ended September30, 2026.
Union Nari Shakti Scheme for Women Entrepreneurs:
Sanctioned 1995Applications for Rs.346crores during Q2FY27
Credit facility towards Green initiatives: -
1) Renewable Energy Sector: -Sanctioned Rs. 39110crores as on 30.09.2026
2) Union Green Miles: -Sanctioned amount Rs. 3731crores as on 30.09.2026
Key Highlights in Q2FY27
1. Financial Performance:
Net Profit of the Bank stood at Rs. 5,537Crores during Q2FY27. Interest income of Bank stood at Rs. 28,158 Crores during Q2FY27.
2. Business Growth:
Total Business of the Bank increased by 12.01% YoY, wherein Gross Advances increased by 18.53% YoY& Total Deposit grew by 6.87% YoY. Bank has a total Business of Rs.24,75,330Crores as on September 30, 2026.
3. Deposit Growth:
Global deposits have increased by 6.87%YoY. Bank now has total deposits base of Rs. 13,19,455Croresas on September 30, 2026.
4. Growth in Retail, Agri and MSME (RAM) segments:
RAM Segment of the Bank increased by 14.65% YoY, within which11.24%growth in Retail and 22.39% growth in MSME advances is achieved on YoY basis. RAM advances as a percentage of Domestic Advances stood at 57.47%.
5. Reduction in NPA:
Gross NPA (%) reduced by 87bps on YoY basis to 2.42% and Net NPA (%) reduced by13bps on YoY basis to 0.42% as on 30.09.2026.
6. Strong Capital Ratios:
CRAR stood at17.94% as on 30.09.2026. CET-1 ratio improved from14.37% as on 30.09.2025to 16.05% as on 30.09.2026.
7. Returns:
Bank's Return on Assets & Return on Equity stands at 1.38% and 17.21% respectively during Q2FY27.
Network:
8713 Branches including foreign branches
8815 ATMs
28654 BC Points
138 MLPs (MSME Loan Points)
143 RLPs (Retail Loan Points)
117Union MSME First Branches
1670 Gold Loan Points
11 LCBs &38 MCBs
3 SAMBs &27 ARBs
Financial Inclusion schemes:
Financial Inclusion schemes launched by GOI with an aim to eliminate barriers and provide economically priced financial services to the less accessible sections of the society through government-backed schemes like PMJJBY, PMSBY, PMJDY and APY.
Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana (PMJJBY):
This is a Government- backed insurance scheme;where 6.23lakhs new enrollments were done by the Bank for the quarter ended September 30, 2026.
Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana (PMSBY):
This is Government- backed accidental insurance scheme; where 21.76lakhs new enrollments were done by the Bank for the quarter ended September30, 2026.
Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana(PMJDY):
Our bank is instrumental in opening3.49Crores accounts under PMJDY Scheme with balance of Rs. 16,671Crores as on 30.09.2026. The corresponding figure was 3.33Crores account with balance of Rs. 13,864Crores as on 30.09.2026.
Atal Pension Yojana (APY):
APY is a pension scheme, primarily targeted at the individuals working in unorganized sector, 2.85lakh new enrollments were done by Bank for the quarter ended September30, 2026.
Union Nari Shakti Scheme for Women Entrepreneurs:
Sanctioned 1995Applications for Rs.346crores during Q2FY27
Credit facility towards Green initiatives: -
1) Renewable Energy Sector: -Sanctioned Rs. 39110crores as on 30.09.2026
2) Union Green Miles: -Sanctioned amount Rs. 3731crores as on 30.09.2026
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