Tokayev Says Kazakhstan Ready To Expand Cooperation With Leningrad Region

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Kazakhstan is ready to expand mutually beneficial cooperation with Russia's Leningrad Region, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said during a meeting with the region's governor, Alexander Drozdenko, according to the presidential press service.

The sides highlighted the importance of interregional ties in strengthening the strategic partnership between Kazakhstan and Russia.

Tokayev noted the Leningrad Region's industrial, transport, and logistics potential. He also said that trade and economic ties between Kazakhstan and the region were showing positive momentum, with bilateral trade turnover exceeding $400 million in 2025.

Drozdenko thanked Tokayev for the warm welcome and conveyed greetings from Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The governor also highlighted the courage of Kazakhstanis who took part in the defense of Leningrad during World War II, noting that their contribution is commemorated in the region.

The sides discussed prospects for joint projects in industry, nuclear energy, transport and agriculture, as well as opportunities to expand cultural and humanitarian cooperation.

According to the Bureau of National Statistics of Kazakhstan, Kazakhstan's trade turnover with Russia reached $15.87 billion in January-July 2026, up 6.5% compared with $14.90 billion in the same period of 2025. Russia's share in Kazakhstan's total foreign trade turnover declined to 18.1% in January-July 2026 from about 18.8% a year earlier.