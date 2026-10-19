Ritedose Partners With Newberry College To Launch Leadership Development Program

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Organizational development and pharmaceutical leadership certificate is designed to strengthen organizational leadership at Ritedose

COLUMBIA, S.C., Oct. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Ritedose Corporation (Ritedose) forged a new partnership with Newberry College to provide targeted leadership training and professional development opportunities for select Ritedose employees through the college's Organizational Development and Pharmaceutical Leadership certificate.

The partnership reflects Ritedose's continued investment in developing leaders from within and strengthening leadership capabilities across all levels of the organization. Through the flexible online program, which was co-developed by Newberry College Faculty and Ritedose leaders, employees will gain practical leadership and organizational skills designed to support today's evolving manufacturing environment while continuing in their current company roles. Leaders who complete the certificate program and are approved by Newberry College may become faculty for future cohorts, reinforcing Ritedose's leadership pipeline through a self-sustaining model of leaders developing leaders.

“The success of any organization depends on the strength of its people and the leaders who help guide them,” said Janisha Thomas, Chief Human Resources Officer at Ritedose.“This partnership with Newberry College demonstrates our commitment to continuous learning, employee advancement and building a workforce equipped to lead through change and growth.”

The Organizational Development and Pharmaceutical Leadership certificate is tailored for Ritedose employees identified as next-generation leadership candidates and delivered through Newberry College's online learning platform. The program will feature guest lectures in the Ritedose Center of Excellence. Following completion of the certificate, Ritedose employees can pursue a Master of Science in Organizational Development and Leadership at Newberry College by completing only 5 additional courses. The certificate program, which begins in the 2026 fall semester, contains five 8-week courses which culminate in a mini-capstone project. The program is designed to provide immediately applicable workplace insights, focusing on key areas including:



Organizational effectiveness

Team collaboration

Leadership development Communication and change management

“Newberry College is proud to have worked with Ritedose leaders to develop a learning experience tailored to their unique needs and goals. The collaboration between our teams has been extraordinary. This resulting partnership creates a meaningful connection between academic expertise and real-world industry experience,” said John LaNear, Vice President of Graduate and Online Programs at Newberry College.“Together, we are helping cultivate the next generation of workplace leaders while supporting workforce development and economic growth across South Carolina.”

By investing in continuing education opportunities for its employees, Ritedose aims to build a more agile, collaborative and leadership-driven workforce capable of supporting long-term operational excellence and innovation.

About Ritedose

Ritedose is the largest sterile contract development manufacturing organization (CDMO) in the US specializing in sterile Blow Fill Seal (BFS) technology that ensures sterile, consistent, and safe unit dose delivery. The company's process guides the development of molecules from clinical trials to commercialization of branded and generic inhalation and ophthalmic medications. With a focus on quality, innovation, and customer satisfaction, Ritedose partners with leading pharmaceutical companies to deliver safe, effective, and reliable medications that improve patient outcomes. For more information about Ritedose and its services: visit Ritedose.com.

About Newberry College

Founded in 1856, Newberry College is a private liberal arts college affiliated with the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America. Located in Newberry, South Carolina, the College combines personalized learning, career-focused academics and a vibrant campus community to prepare students for lives of purpose, leadership and service. Newberry offers undergraduate, graduate and fully online degree programs across a broad range of disciplines while providing nationally competitive NCAA Division II athletics and a commitment to student success. Learn more at newberry.edu and online.newberry.edu. For more about Newberry's programs, visit: and online.newberry.edu

Media Contact

Alex Keown

On Behalf of The Ritedose Corporation

630-346-5141

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