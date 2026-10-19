Miracles Surpasses 100,000 Personalized Children's Books, Now Printed In The USA For American Families
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|Choose a story from the Miracles collection, from fairy tales and adventures to stories about feelings, numbers, and the world.
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|Upload one clear photo of the child and pick hair and eye color.
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|See a free preview in about 30 seconds, then order as a softcover or hardcover book.
Availability
Miracles books are available at , starting at $34.99.
About Miracles
Miracles creates personalized children's books in which every child becomes the hero of their own story. Using a single photo, the Miracles design team creates a unique, feature-film-style character and places it in professionally illustrated stories about courage, kindness, and imagination. Miracles books are loved by more than 45,000 families and are printed locally in the United States and Europe.CONTACT: Name: Christoph Filgertshofer Company: Miracles (99 Miracles LTD) Email:... Website:
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