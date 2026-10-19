Miracles Surpasses 100,000 Personalized Children's Books, Now Printed In The USA For American Families

NORFOLK, Neb., Oct. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Miracles, the maker of personalized children's books in which every child becomes the hero of their own story, today announced that it has printed more than 100,000 personalized books. More than 45,000 families have ordered from Miracles so far. Books for U.S. customers are printed in Norfolk, Nebraska in 2 to 3 days and delivered in 2 to 4 days.

Miracles turns a single photo into a storybook in which the child is the hero of every page. Instead of a cartoon avatar that only shares a name or hair color, each child appears as a unique 3D character in 14 illustrated scenes: riding a dinosaur, rescuing a unicorn, or traveling to the stars.

A gift that grandparents can give, and see first

Many Miracles books are bought by grandparents for their grandchildren. To make the decision easy, every book can be previewed for free before anything is ordered: upload a photo, choose the hair and eye color, and see the finished pages in about 30 seconds.

"Behind every one of those 100,000 books is a child who recognized themselves on the cover," said a Miracles spokesperson. "The moment a child points at the book and says 'That's me!' is why we do this. Printing in the United States means American families get that moment in days, not weeks, whether it's for a birthday, a new sibling, or just because."

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