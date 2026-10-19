Videoproc Marks Eight Years Of Video Processing Innovation With AI Enhancement Tools And Anniversary Offers

VideoProc 8th Anniversary

VideoProc marks eight years of media processing innovation with a look back at its evolution, continued AI development, and a special anniversary offer.

- Huston Xu, Development Manager at Digiarty

CHENGDU, SICHUAN, CHINA, October 19, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- VideoProc is celebrating its eighth anniversary, marking eight years of development from an everyday video processing solution to a broader media toolbox with AI-powered video, image, and audio enhancement capabilities. The milestone comes as the VideoProc 8th Anniversary Sale is in full swing, offering up to 62% off VideoProc Converter AI and four bonus software gifts for eligible purchases:



VideoProc is developed by Digiarty Software, a multimedia software company founded in 2006. Guided by its mission,“Art Up Your Digital Life,” Digiarty has spent nearly two decades developing software to help users manage, process, and enjoy digital media. Its experience spans DVD backup, video conversion, video editing, and AI-powered media enhancement.

Against this background, VideoProc was launched in 2018 as a dedicated brand focused on making video processing more accessible. Over the past eight years, it has expanded its capabilities in response to changing media formats, creative habits, and expectations for video and image quality.

Eight Years of VideoProc: Key Milestones

2018 | VideoProc Launches

VideoProc debuted as an all-in-one video processing toolbox, bringing video conversion, compression, recording, 4K video processing, and other frequently used tools into a unified desktop experience.

2021 | Expanding into Video Editing

Digiarty introduced VideoProc Vlogger, a free video editing application designed for beginners and hobbyist videographers to create videos for personal memories, special occasions, and everyday creative projects.

2023 | Entering the AI Enhancement Era

VideoProc introduced AI-powered Super Resolution, Frame Interpolation, and Stabilization. These features expanded its role beyond conventional video processing, helping users improve sharpness, create smoother motion, and reduce unwanted camera shake.

2024–2025 | Broadening AI Capabilities

The product line continued to develop its AI models and enhancement tools. Image AI added capabilities such as image upscaling, face restoration, and colorization, while Audio AI introduced noise suppression and vocal removal. Improvements to video enhancement models also focused on retaining detail and delivering better results more efficiently.

2026 | Refining Quality, Control, and Performance

Recent updates have focused on more consistent colors in AI Super Resolution, additional Face Restoration models in Image AI for realism, more flexible batch compression and encoding controls, MKV output support for AI features, and continued improvements to processing workflows.

From Everyday Media Needs to Future Innovation

The way people use VideoProc reflects a broader shift in everyday media processing. Beyond converting and processing files, users increasingly look for practical ways to improve the quality of the videos and photos they already have.

For home users, this can mean restoring clarity to older family videos, reducing noise in low-light recordings, or improving blurry photos. Hobbyist creators may use AI tools to enhance footage captured on smartphones or action cameras, while others rely on familiar utilities for compression, format conversion, screen recording, and other routine tasks. User feedback frequently highlights ease of use, the convenience of an all-in-one solution, output quality, and the availability of a lifetime license.

Looking ahead, VideoProc plans to build on these needs by improving the user experience, refining AI enhancement capabilities, and increasing processing efficiency.

“Over the past eight years, VideoProc has evolved alongside the way people create, preserve, and work with digital media.” Says Huston Xu, Development Manager of VideoProc,“We will continue to focus on practical improvements, from more natural AI enhancement results to smoother workflows and more efficient processing, while keeping the experience accessible to everyday users.”

Future development will continue to focus on AI model improvements, processing performance, and more convenient workflows, helping users get more from their media with less effort.

VideoProc 8th Anniversary Sale Now Underway

To mark its eighth anniversary, VideoProc is offering special sale on VideoProc Converter AI, with discounts of up to 62% and four bonus software gifts for eligible purchases. The anniversary promotion also includes lifetime license options with lifetime free updates, subject to the applicable offer terms.

Readers can find current prices, license options, bonus gift details, and promotion terms on the official anniversary page:



About Digiarty Software

Established in 2006, Digiarty Software is a pioneer in multimedia innovation, offering AI-powered and GPU-accelerated solutions for video and image enhancement, editing, and conversion. With its mission to "Art Up Your Digital Life," the company integrates advanced AI technologies to streamline media processing for professionals and enthusiasts alike. VideoProc, Digiarty's flagship product, has garnered 5.2 million users across more than 180 countries, reinforcing the company's role as a leader in digital media innovation. Learn more at .



Viola Nee

Digiarty Software Inc.

+86 28 8513 4884

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VideoProc Marks Eight Years of Video Processing Innovation with AI Enhancement Tools and Anniversary Offers News Provided By Digiarty Software Inc. October 19, 2026, 11:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Amusement, Gaming & Casino, Business & Economy, Companies, IT Industry, Technology



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