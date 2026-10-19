Marques Ogden Advances In National Top Podcast Host Competition

Marques Ogden records“Get Authentic” in his podcast studio. The former NFL player and host is competing in Top Host with Ryan Seacrest.

Marques Ogden records in his podcast studio. The former NFL player is the only Raleigh-area contestant in Top Host with Ryan Seacrest.

Marques Ogden in the studio of his podcast, *Get Authentic with Marques Ogden*, where leaders and high performers share candid conversations about success, setbacks and leading with authenticity.

Former NFL player leads in Ryan Seacrest's Top Host Competition as his "Get Authentic the Marques Ogden" podcast surpasses 2.5 Million Downloads

- Marques OgdenRALEIGH, NC, UNITED STATES, October 19, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Former NFL player and podcast host Marques Ogden has advanced among the top 20 contestants in his voting group in the 2026 Top Host competition, featuring Ryan Seacrest as its ambassador. The only Raleigh-area based contestant, Ogden currently leads his group as voting continues for the October 22 cutoff.The announcement comes as Get Authentic with Marques Ogden reports a new single-day record of 20,113 downloads and the show has generated 2,537,295 downloads since June 2025, moving toward the three-million mark. Since launching in June 2022, the podcast has published 930 episodes exploring authenticity, leadership, resilience and personal growth. It currently releases four approximately 30-minute episodes each week.“Our mission has always been to share real conversations and lessons people can use in their lives and businesses,” said Ogden.“Seeing that work connect with listeners-and now advancing in Top Host-is incredibly meaningful. I'm grateful to our guests and everyone who listens, shares and supports the show.”Guests have included singer and American Idol finalist David Archuleta; former Skid Row lead singer Sebastian Bach; singer-songwriter Brenda Russell, known for“Piano in the Dark”; Felix Morgan, CEO of Trucordia; former Houston Rockets guard Cuttino Mobley; and James“Murr” Murray of Impractical Jokers. An upcoming episode will feature Daria Rae Berenato, known to WWE audiences as Sonya Deville.Ogden brings his own experience of professional football, business failure and career reinvention to interviews with guests from sports, entertainment and business. Conversations examine the decisions, setbacks and turning points behind their achievements.The Top Host grand prize includes $25,000, a six-episode podcast series professionally produced by iHeartRadio and a guest appearance on On Air with Ryan Seacrest. The competition is operated by Colossal and supports the Ryan Seacrest Foundation, which creates interactive broadcast media centers in children's hospitals.Voting to determine the top 15 contestants in each group closes October 22 at 10 p.m. Eastern. Eligible supporters can cast one free vote every 24 hours. Ogden's profile and voting information are available at tophost/2026/marques-ogden.###About Get Authentic with Marques OgdenLaunched in June 2022, Get Authentic with Marques Ogden features conversations with athletes, entertainers, entrepreneurs and business leaders about the experiences that shape their lives. Hosted by former NFL player, keynote speaker and author Marques Ogden, the podcast publishes four approximately 30-minute episodes weekly. Learn more at .

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Marques Ogden Advances in National Top Podcast Host Competition News Provided By Angles Communications October 19, 2026, 11:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, Social Media, Sports, Fitness & Recreation, World & Regional



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