UNC Nutrition Research Institute Releases FY26 Impact Report Highlighting New Research Discoveries

UNC Chapel Hill and NRI Logo

NRI FY26 Impact Report Cover

Annual report showcases scientific discoveries, clinical research, and community engagement at UNC-Chapel Hill's Kannapolis-based research institute.

- Deborah F. Tate, PhD, NRI DirectorKANNAPOLIS, NC, UNITED STATES, October 19, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- What if understanding why people respond differently to food could lead to better ways to prevent disease and improve health?At the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill's Nutrition Research Institute (NRI), scientists are working to answer that question through research examining the complex relationships among nutrition, genetics, metabolism, and human health.The institute's newly released FY26 Impact Report offers a look at a year of scientific discovery, highlighting research advances in cancer, brain development, and cardiometabolic health, alongside clinical studies, educational programs, and community engagement initiatives.Among the findings featured in the report:New insights into obesity and cancer: Researchers identified inflammatory and metabolic patterns shared between experimental models of colon cancer and human tumors, offering new clues about how surrounding fat tissue may influence tumor behavior.A potential new way to assess nutrient intake: A controlled feeding study found that blood levels of choline and betaine could help distinguish inadequate from adequate choline consumption, advancing efforts to develop more reliable measures of nutritional status.A closer look at brain development: Scientists studying prenatal and adolescent alcohol exposure found that exposure during both developmental periods produced greater difficulties in certain executive functions than either exposure alone, providing new insight into how experiences at different life stages may interact.Together, these discoveries demonstrate the breadth of research underway at the NRI, where scientists investigate nutrition and health at the molecular, cellular, and population levels."Nutrition is deeply personal, and understanding why individuals respond differently to the same foods and nutrients is central to everything we do," said Deborah F. Tate, PhD, director of the UNC Nutrition Research Institute. "Our researchers are asking questions that could fundamentally change how we approach nutrition, disease prevention, and health. This report reflects both the progress we're making and the tremendous opportunities still ahead of us."The report also highlights the institute's growing contributions to human research. During FY26, the NRI's clinical research team welcomed nearly 850 participants into research studies examining topics ranging from nutrition and metabolism to diabetes management, cognitive health, and maternal and infant development.Beyond scientific discovery, the report documents the NRI's role in educating future scientists, engaging North Carolina communities, and fostering collaborations that connect researchers across disciplines and institutions.From hands-on science experiences for local students to international research and training programs, the institute's work extends beyond its laboratories at the North Carolina Research Campus in Kannapolis.As the NRI enters its next chapter under Tate's leadership, the institute remains focused on translating advances in nutrition science into knowledge that can help people live healthier lives."Our strength comes from bringing together people with different expertise who share a common purpose," Tate said. "By connecting discoveries in the laboratory with research involving people and communities, we have an opportunity to move closer to nutrition recommendations that reflect the needs of each individual."The NRI's FY26 Impact Report is available to the public at uncnri/impact-report.

Brooke Giles

UNC Nutrition Research Institute

+1 704-250-5008

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

UNC Nutrition Research Institute Releases FY26 Impact Report Highlighting New Research Discoveries News Provided By UNC Nutrition Research Institute October 19, 2026, 11:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Science



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.