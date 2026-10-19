Jessica Stanley, Acknowledged By Influential Women, Carries Forward A Legacy Of Courage In Fighting Prostate Cancer

WESTERVILLE, OH, UNITED STATES, October 19, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Executive Director and Co-Founder of Brave Men, Inc. Leads Education, Support, and Early Detection Efforts So That No Man Faces Prostate Cancer AloneWesterville, Ohio – Jessica Stanley is the Executive Director of Brave Men, Inc., a nonprofit organization dedicated to changing the conversation around men's health and prostate cancer awareness. She co-founded Brave Men in 2020 alongside her late husband, Dimitrious Stanley, whose personal battle with stage 4 prostate cancer inspired the organization's mission. Since becoming Executive Director in 2023, she has guided the organization's growth. Under her leadership, Brave Men has expanded programs that provide education, support, and resources to men and families affected by prostate cancer, all while advancing its message that no man should fight alone.Jessica's leadership centers on advocacy, community outreach, and early detection. She oversees programs such as Brave Boxes, which offer encouragement and support to men undergoing prostate cancer treatment. She is also helping develop a mobile PSA screening unit designed to bring lifesaving screenings directly into communities. As the Ohio representative for the Prostate Cancer Coalition, she advocates for increased awareness, earlier screening, and improved support for patients. Her work focuses on building partnerships, opening meaningful conversations about men's health, and ensuring families have access to resources during difficult times. For Jessica, every program is a way to replace silence and fear with information, encouragement, and a sense of community for the men and loved ones who need it most.Before dedicating herself fully to nonprofit leadership, Jessica built a successful career as an esthetician and entrepreneur, with nearly three decades of experience in customer service, relationship building, and small business ownership. Her background in personal care shaped her compassionate approach to leadership, one that emphasizes authenticity, empathy, and connection. She attributes her success to her husband's support and to leading with heart, compassion, and authenticity. Knowing that the work makes a meaningful difference for others continues to inspire her.The best career advice Jessica has received is simply to start. Progress comes from taking action, she believes, and even failure offers an opportunity to learn and grow. For young women entering the nonprofit field, she advises staying grounded, finding a genuine passion, and pursuing work that aligns with their values while making a positive impact on others.Jessica sees both the greatest challenge and the greatest opportunity in her field as increasing awareness of and focus on men's health. Building a stronger voice, gaining recognition, and helping men feel comfortable seeking support and care are, in her view, essential steps forward. The values that guide her are staying true to who she is, leading with heart, and showing genuine compassion. Serving others and making a positive difference in people's lives sits at the core of everything she does, including her volunteer work with The James Cancer Hospital.By turning personal loss into a mission of service, Jessica has created a source of hope, education, and support for men and families facing prostate cancer. Her work honors her husband's legacy while helping others catch the disease earlier and face it with greater strength. Through her advocacy and compassionate leadership, Jessica Stanley continues to ensure that no man has to fight prostate cancer alone.Learn More about Jessica Stanley:Through her Influential Women profile:Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

Editorial Team

Influential Women

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Jessica Stanley, Acknowledged By Influential Women, Carries Forward A Legacy Of Courage In Fighting Prostate Cancer News Provided By Influential Women October 19, 2026, 11:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.