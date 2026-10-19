Influential Women Highlights Nhora Patricia Bonilla: Building People-Centered Workplaces Across Borders And Cultures

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, October 19, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Bilingual Human Resources Specialist Brings More Than 15 Years of International Experience in Workforce Planning, Compensation, Compliance, and Organizational DevelopmentMELBOURNE, Fla. - Nhora Patricia Bonilla is a bilingual human resources professional with more than 15 years of experience supporting national and international organizations across the United States, Colombia, and other global settings. She holds an MBA from the Fox School of Business at Temple University and the SHRM-CP certification. She is currently serving as the Director of Recertification of SHRM-Brevard. Over her career, she has built deep expertise in human resources leadership, workforce planning, employee relations, compensation, compliance, HR information systems, and organizational development. Fluent in Spanish and English, with working proficiency in French, she also lists Japanese and Thai among her languages. She is recognized for her ability to navigate multicultural environments while delivering people-centered, data-driven HR solutions.Nhora's career has taken her through a remarkable range of organizations. She has held key HR and management positions with the Canaveral Port Authority, the U.S. Embassy in Bogotá, Médecins Sans Frontières (Doctors Without Borders), AGROSAVIA, and leading international research institutions in Colombia. Among her accomplishments, she developed compensation-ranking systems for more than 1,000 employees and led recruitment and repatriation programs that attracted highly skilled scientists back to Colombia. She has managed large-scale HR operations and payroll functions, overseen multimillion-dollar projects and budgets, and supported emergency humanitarian initiatives during the COVID-19 pandemic. Her expertise spans talent acquisition, employee engagement, policy development, HR analytics, workforce compliance, and international talent management.After relocating permanently to the United States in 2022, Nhora joined the Canaveral Port Authority in Florida, where she earned a promotion from coordinator to specialist within months. As a Human Resources Specialist, she continues to advance HR excellence through strategic recruitment, workforce analytics, ERP administration, and employee development initiatives. She believes in aligning individual contributions with organizational goals while creating supportive workplace cultures that empower employees and strengthen performance.Nhora attributes her success to her flexibility and her ability to adapt easily to new situations. Because she was married to a civil servant working for the United Nations, her family moved often, and each move required her to stay positive and find the good in a new location and new circumstances. She made a point of passing that outlook on to her children, encouraging them to always look at the bright side. Her membership in UNLESA, the local expatriate spouse association of the United Nations, reflects that chapter of her life.The best career advice Nhora has received is to truly be part of the team. Rather than working only for her own goals, she learned to commit to the goals of the entire department and organization. In her view, no one is working alone or showing up only for themselves, because meaningful results are always a team effort. That conviction shapes how she approaches recruitment, employee relations, and policy work, always with an eye on how each decision serves the organization as a whole.For young women entering human resources, Nhora's advice centers on resilience. She notes that women have often been undervalued, with their capabilities compared to men's and their achievements overlooked, sometimes because they are seen first as mothers or wives. She believes women can fulfill both roles completely and efficiently, and that balancing them has helped many women become more organized and skilled at multitasking. That perspective, she feels, is a strength women should carry with confidence into their careers.Nhora is candid about the challenges in her field. One of the biggest, in her experience, is finding senior or mid-to-high-level opportunities that match her experience, as many roles require professionals to start at lower levels. At the same time, she sees tremendous opportunity for growth through continuous learning, particularly through SHRM certifications and professional development programs. She also views AI as a valuable tool that can enhance HR practices, and she believes the ongoing evolution of the profession is opening doors for those who embrace innovation and adapt to change.The values most important to Nhora in both her work and personal life are loyalty and responsibility. She believes loyalty builds trust, strengthens relationships, and creates commitment to the people and organizations she supports. Responsibility means being accountable for her actions, following through on commitments, and consistently striving to do her best in every situation. Together, these values form the foundation of the trust she builds with colleagues and employees alike.Across continents, cultures, and organizations, Nhora has shown that adaptability and a team-first mindset can turn constant change into lasting professional strength. Her work has helped organizations recruit talent, reward employees fairly, and support people through moments of crisis. Through her expertise, resilience, and commitment to people, Nhora Patricia Bonilla continues to build workplaces where employees and organizations can thrive together.Learn More about Nhora Patricia Bonilla:Through her Influential Women profile:Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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Influential Women

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Influential Women Highlights Nhora Patricia Bonilla: Building People-Centered Workplaces Across Borders And Cultures News Provided By Influential Women October 19, 2026, 11:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR



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