Influential Women Recognizes Chikako Harada Amendola: Leading Brand Growth With Integrity, Humility, And Resilience

MELVILLE, NY, UNITED STATES, October 19, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Executive Director of Henry Schein Products US Marketing Brings More Than Two Decades of Consumer Goods and Healthcare Leadership to Owned Brands Strategy for Dental and Medical ProductsMelville, New York – Chikako Harada Amendola is a seasoned marketing and commercial leader with more than two decades of experience driving brand growth, product innovation, and organizational transformation across the consumer packaged goods and healthcare sectors. She currently serves as Executive Director of Henry Schein Products US Marketing, where she leads owned brands strategy for dental and medical products, guiding how the company's own product lines are positioned and grown. A graduate of Cornell University, where she earned her bachelor's degree, and of Rice Business, where she earned her MBA, she built her career at some of the most respected names in consumer goods. Her experience includes Kimberly-Clark, Playtex, Energizer, and The Nature's Bounty Co., where she consistently delivered strong profit and loss results while leading new product launches, channel strategy, and brand building.Throughout her career, Chikako has distinguished herself not only through business results but through the integrity with which she leads. One of her defining professional moments came at Energizer, when she made the difficult decision to cancel a product launch because test results would not support a key claim. She chose long-term brand performance over short-term gains, and she did so while navigating her father's cancer diagnosis and caring for her family. That decision reflects the steady judgment and principled leadership that have defined her entire career.Chikako attributes her success to resilience, integrity, and thoughtful decision-making, all shaped by the values instilled through her Japanese upbringing. Humility, respect, perseverance, and authenticity have become strengths that help her succeed as a female executive. Rather than pointing to a single piece of career advice, she credits her parents and her Japanese heritage as the foundational influences on her leadership philosophy. She also continues to learn from the many leaders and colleagues she has worked alongside. Her leadership was recognized in 2019, when Drug Store News named her one of its Top Women in Health, Wellness and Beauty for Business Excellence.For young women entering her industry, Chikako encourages them to embrace the qualities that make them unique rather than trying to fit traditional leadership stereotypes. She believes humility, empathy, patience, and collaboration are strengths that can distinguish women as exceptional leaders and should never be viewed as limitations. She is equally clear about the pressures facing business leaders today. They must navigate complex global supply chains, pricing volatility, changing customer expectations, and AI adoption while continuing to meet shareholder expectations. At the same time, she sees tremendous opportunity for women to take on greater leadership roles and influence future generations through mentorship, collaboration, and authentic leadership.Chikako values resilience, collaboration, and continuous learning. She believes great leadership balances business performance with empathy and always rests on ethical decisions that serve both customers and colleagues. She has explored these ideas in her article on people-centered leadership in the AI era, which argues that lasting results come from relationships, trust, humility, and perseverance. In her view, leaders do not need to have every answer, but they must communicate openly, listen closely, and take accountability for difficult decisions.Beyond her corporate role, Chikako is committed to empowering the next generation of women leaders. She serves on the board of WE (Women Empowering), an organization focused on enabling diversity, inclusion, and engagement to expand women's voices in the health and wellness industry. She hopes to expand her mentorship work even further in the years ahead. Outside the office, she finds balance and joy with her ten-year-old daughter, whom she cherishes, often through long Sunday morning walks together.With a rare blend of business acumen, personal resilience, and principled leadership, Chikako has built brands, grown businesses, and guided teams through change. Her example shows that humility and integrity are not obstacles to executive success but the very qualities that sustain it. Through her leadership, mentorship, and dedication to lifting other women, Chikako Harada Amendola continues to drive meaningful change for a better world.Learn More about Chikako Harada Amendola:Through her Influential Women profile:Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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Influential Women Recognizes Chikako Harada Amendola: Leading Brand Growth With Integrity, Humility, And Resilience News Provided By Influential Women October 19, 2026, 11:38 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR



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