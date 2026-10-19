Kenya's Ebola Cases Rise To Eight As Hospital Attendant Tests Positive

MENAFN - IANS) Nairobi, Oct 19 (IANS) Kenya's health authorities have confirmed an eighth Ebola case after a 49-year-old patient attendant tested positive.

Patrick Amoth, director-general for health in the Ministry of Health, confirmed the patient attendant is in isolation, adding that existing patients are showing positive recovery.

Amoth added that 38 people were tested on Sunday, with one coming back positive for the Bundibugyo strain of Ebola.

The eighth case is a 49-year-old man who developed fever, headache and muscle pain, Amoth said during an interview with Kenya's Citizen TV.

The health official said the patient had been isolated as health officials prepared to begin treatment.

He said all seven previously confirmed patients had received monoclonal antibodies, adding that those who had undergone the treatment were responding well, Xinhua News Agency reported.

"All of them, I can confirm categorically, have received monoclonal antibodies," he said.

There are no approved vaccines or specific treatments for the Bundibugyo strain of Ebola behind the Kenyan outbreak, although candidate products are being evaluated in clinical trials, according to the World Health Organisation.

The new case comes after the country announced four new Ebola cases on Saturday, including a close male relative of the country's first patient and three health workers who attended to him while he was in hospital.

Amoth further allayed fears of community transmission, saying there was a low possibility that the quarantined persons transmitted the disease at the community level.

According to the Ministry of Health, authorities have actively traced contacts and placed individuals exposed to confirmed cases under quarantine.

As of October 17, health officials had identified 130 contacts of the first patient and traced 128 of them, the Ministry of Health said. Contact tracing for the cases confirmed since then is continuing.

Kenya confirmed its first Ebola case on October 6. The index patient, a Kenyan man who had been living in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), arrived in Nairobi on October 3.

The patient died while undergoing treatment at a Nairobi hospital and was later accorded a safe and dignified burial at a public cemetery to minimise the risk of transmission.

–IANS

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