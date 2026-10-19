Nukoud Announces Collaboration With Morningstar To Advance ETF Education, Data, And Research Across The GCC

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) ABU DHABI, UAE – (ARAB NEWSWIRE ) – Nukoud, the GCC's dedicated ETF news, research and education platform, today announced that it will license ETF data from Morningstar, Inc., a leading provider of independent investment insights and data, aimed at accelerating ETF education, improving market transparency, and supporting the growth of the ETF ecosystem across the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC). Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Under the agreement, Morningstar provides GCC and global fund data to Nukoud's platform, which draws on its regional knowledge and network across GCC investors, asset managers, exchanges, regulators and financial institutions to bring that data to the local market.

As part of the initiative, Nukoud will draw on Morningstar's ETF data to expand its market insights, educational content, and industry events, designed to increase investor awareness and understanding of ETFs. The collaboration will also enhance the depth, accessibility, and coverage of data relating to GCC-listed ETFs, helping investors make more informed investment decisions.

With ETF assets globally exceeding USD 20 trillion and adoption continuing to accelerate worldwide, the GCC ETF market remains at an early stage of development. Through this collaboration, Morningstar and Nukoud aim to bridge information gaps, support investor education, and contribute to the long-term growth of the region's ETF industry.

“ETFs have become one of the most important investment innovations of the last three decades, yet investor awareness and adoption across the GCC still have significant room to grow,” said.“By combining Morningstar's data capabilities with Nukoud's regional expertise and investor reach, we hope to empower investors with better insights, improve transparency around GCC-listed ETFs, and help accelerate the development of the ETF ecosystem across the region.”

The announcement comes as exchanges and asset managers across the GCC continue to expand their ETF offerings, creating new opportunities for investors seeking diversified, transparent, and cost-effective investment solutions.

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Nukoud is a GCC-focused ETF news, research and education platform dedicated to helping investors better understand exchange-traded funds and global investment opportunities. Through market insights, educational content, data analysis, events and industry engagement, Nukoud aims to bridge the gap between global investment trends and regional investors. For more information, visit .

Morningstar, Inc. is a leading provider of independent investment insights in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The Company offers an extensive line of products and services for individual investors, financial advisors, asset managers and owners, retirement plan providers and sponsors, institutional investors in the debt and private capital markets, and alliances and redistributors. Morningstar provides data and research insights on a wide range of investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed companies, private capital markets, debt securities, and real-time global market data. Morningstar also offers investment management services through its investment advisory subsidiaries, with approximately $375 billion in AUMA as of June 30, 2026. The Company operates through wholly-owned subsidiaries in 32 countries. For more information, visit .

This press release is issued through Arab Newswire ( ) - a press release distribution service for the Arab World, Middle East and North Africa (MENA).