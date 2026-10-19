Runners Adventures Reveals The Keys To A Safe And Memorable Family Visit To Monkeyland Punta Cana

MENAFN - GetNews)"Monkeyland | Punta Cana"Planning a family trip to Punta Cana? Runners Adventures shares what every family should know before visiting Monkeyland: up to 40 minutes with free-roaming squirrel monkeys, led by certified guides in a five-acre eco-park that puts animal welfare first. The release covers timing, what to pack (and what to leave behind), combo tours for older kids, and booking tips for high season. Read the full release to plan a safe, unforgettable day.

PUNTA CANA, Dominican Republic - October 19, 2026 - A visit to Monkeyland Punta Cana with Runners Adventures has become one of the most memorable family experiences for vacationers across the country. The eco-park invites visitors deep into the jungle for a close, guided encounter with squirrel monkeys, in a safe environment overseen by specialized staff. Here's what every family should know before booking a visit.

First, the logistics: the Monkeyland tour runs about five hours in total, and that covers far more than the monkey encounter alone. Families staying in Punta Cana's main hotel zones should budget roughly one to one-and-a-half hours of transportation each way, depending on pickup time and group size. Runners Adventures coordinates every transfer to keep the day running smoothly and on schedule.

The main event, naturally, is the encounter itself - up to 40 minutes of direct interaction with the squirrel monkeys. Before entering the interaction area, certified guides walk visitors through safety guidelines and animal behavior to keep the experience educational and well organized. Every family gets personalized attention from trained staff throughout a supervised encounter designed to protect both guest safety and animal welfare.

Preparation makes a real difference once you're in the jungle. Light, breathable clothing, closed-toe walking shoes, a hat or cap for sun protection, a camera, and some cash for souvenirs or tips are all worth packing. Insect repellent, sunscreen, and loose jewelry should stay out of the monkey area altogether, since these items can compromise animal safety. Runners Adventures provides guidance on storing belongings on site.

Beyond logistics, families consistently point to animal welfare as a highlight. The five-acre park is home to squirrel monkeys that move freely among trees and perches, and encounters are kept intentionally brief and limited to small groups to minimize stress on the animals. Guides share educational insights along the way - on diet, behavior, and the surrounding flora - while feeding takes place strictly under staff supervision, upholding ethical standards for visitors and animals alike. It's an approach rooted in Runners Adventures' broader commitment to responsible tourism.

There's a keepsake element to the day, too. Professional photographers often capture images during the encounter, available for purchase afterward, while small vendor stalls sell themed souvenirs, snacks, and local crafts. A souvenir is entirely optional, but many families like to take something home that captures the experience.

For those looking to extend the adventure, Monkeyland pairs well with Runners Adventures' other family tours. The Monkeyland + Zipline Adventure combo adds several hours to the day and comes with age and height restrictions for children, while Monkeyland + Jungle Buggies offers a higher-adrenaline alternative better suited to older kids and teens. Families with young children will generally find the standard half-day Monkeyland visit the better fit - it's worth checking age requirements before booking any combo package.

A little planning goes a long way. Booking as far in advance as possible - especially during high season - helps secure a preferred time slot and group size. It's also worth confirming whether round-trip hotel transportation is included, since most Runners Adventures tours offer door-to-door service from select hotel zones.

About Runners Adventures

Runners Adventures is a Punta Cana-based adventure tourism operator with years of experience delivering adventures that combine adrenaline, nature, and Dominican culture. The company is an undisputed leader in the industry: in 2017, Luxury Travel Guide Magazine named it the Best Adventure Travel Company in the Dominican Republic for the second year running, and for more than a decade TripAdvisor has honored it with Certificates of Excellence for outstanding service across every one of its tours - earning it a place in the platform's Hall of Fame. Its offerings include Monkeyland Punta Cana, available for direct booking at